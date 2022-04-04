AOC stands exposed, once again

Most people remember last year's Met Gala, which the New York Times called "the party of the year" not only for the ostentatious display but for the blatant hypocrisy displayed by myriad Democrat attendees.

A perfect example of this band of hypocrites is the leader of ‘The Squad’, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

During the day she pontificates about the dire need to uplift the poor, the downtrodden, minorities, and her favorite illegal immigrants. AOC relentlessly whines about income inequality and the need for draconian tax measures against the affluent.

The issues she stands for always have three-word slogans such as ‘Tax the Rich, ‘Defund the Police’ etc.

AOC even pulled a Smollett when she exaggerated her “traumatic experience" from the Capitol protests, claiming Trump supporters were hunting for her and that she feared rape. Later, facts emerged that she was not at the site, but at a nearby office building.

She also has an inflated opinion of herself. After being mocked on Twitter for being ‘maskless‘ at a restaurant in Florida, despite being a fervent advocate of masks and for her boyfriend’s garish choice of footwear, AOC devoid of any self-awareness or hesitation declared that her critics are angry since they can’t date her.

Despite being a prominent member of Congress, AOC is in permanent victimhood mode, especially when anybody offers a valid critique of her word salads. She frequently refers to herself as a persecuted woman of color clubbing herself with other persecuted groups.

But when the media is away and the cameras are turned off, matters are drastically different.

AOC is seen prancing around in very expensive designer dresses at parties such as the Met Gala where tickets are priced at $35,000 per head.

AOC also didn’t care about the class divide at the Met Gala where regular staffers were compelled to suffocate under their masks while she was busy posing for photos.

The gala was occurring just yards from where the NYPD was arresting 'defund the police' protesters -- a cause that AOC claims to support. Again, no concern at all.

Just to avoid complete outrage, the 3 syllables “Tax the Rich” appeared in red behind her dress.

Maskless AOC appearing with unnamed masked helpers (YouTube screengrab)

How would AOC have reacted if someone such as Ivanka Trump had attended such a gala? AOC likely would have called it insensitive, claiming that poor Americans could have been fed or educated or supported or be given lifesaving medical help with the amount of the ticket

How does she fare when her claims are put to test?

Recently the Amazon Labor Union held a successful union vote at an Amazon facility in New York City's Staten Island. The Union tweeted that it had won by a 400-vote margin.

Eager to side with the winner and in the process steal some credit, AOC tweeted in support of the Amazon Labor Union’s emphatic victory with emojis of a clench-fisted arm.

However, journalist Krystal Ball was keeping track of it all, and confronted AOC with proof that AOC has lied about postponing public appearances weeks before she attended the high-profile Met Gala.

“Here’s the guy who organized the union drive talking about how you left them high and dry. These are your constituents, and you couldn’t be bothered to show up until they’re on the cusp of victory,” Ball tweeted to AOC with a video interview with Amazon labor organizer Christian Smalls.

In the video, Smalls said AOC claimed to be “really excited” to rally for Amazon workers, but days prior to the event, she abruptly withdrew.

<iframe width="600" height="337" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4soTiOycQUc" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

AOC responded with a defiant excuse.

The warehouse isn’t in my district and maybe you should look at a map before claiming so. One scheduling conflict aside, we have requested oversight investigations into Amazon, met with Amazon workers in the Woodside warehouses, and more. Hope you do more due diligence next time….

Journalist Jordan Chariton fact-checked AOC, and he tweeted he was “told by workers that your (AOC’s) folks told them at last minute it was a security issue–not a scheduling conflict.”

Despite initially blaming scheduling conflicts AOC conceded that security was also an issue:

Security was an issue as well. 2021 included a lot of high-level threats to my life, which limited what activities I was able to do, especially those outside. The combination of that + when we are able to get resources/time to secure them creates scheduling + logistical conflicts….

However, the same AOC has little concern for the security and well-being of regular people. If her 'defund the police' agenda is implemented, it will devastate working-class localities. AOC herself is surrounded by law enforcement officials at her place of work and at her home. She also has free private security, since her campaign foots the bill.

Amazon labor organizer Christian Smalls reminded AOC that people from her district definitely commute to Staten Island for work. Hence it was incumbent upon AOC to support the Union and actively participate in the rally.

Mere weeks after she failed to rally in support of Amazon workers, AOC attended the Met Gala along with hundreds of fellow elites, in her infamous “tax the rich” outfit. Journalist Krystal Ball questioned how Ocasio-Cortez didn’t seem to fear for her life at the Gala.

Records show that AOC received $13,216 from Amazon from 2021 to 2022. Could that have been the price of not attending the rally?

So, what does one make of this?

Obviously, AOC is a total hypocrite and the only cause that she consistently cares for is, you guess it right, herself. Nobody else matters.

We know that Al Pacino is not the 'Don' of a crime family, Daniel Day-Lewis is not Abraham Lincoln and Harrison Ford is not an adventurer archeologist, they were merely playing parts.

We must also add AOC to the list.

She is not a kind, compassionate, empathetic progressive who cares for the downtrodden, she merely plays that part in Washington (rather unconvincingly) and on TV.

What is unfortunate is that despite her blatant sanctimoniousness, her disingenuousness, and her act, her progressive constituents will vote her back to power over and over again. Unless she finds career activism rather than politics more lucrative, she may even end up becoming Speaker of the House someday.

If the Democrats remain in power, they will continue with the open borders that allow a considerable influx of illegal immigrants. Borders states such as Texas that are not Republican will be transformed into a Democrat bastion, the US may someday have a President AOC. The thought is enough to cause feverish shudders.

This is another reason for citizens to not only vote Republican but to participate in the political process and ensure that only principled, incorruptible, uncompromised, brave, and honest conservatives Republicans end up in Washington.