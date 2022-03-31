Many in the media are learning the hard way that they bet on the wrong horse. They invested their hopes in Joe Biden but that's a disaster now, to say the least. Just look at the polls: the RCP average of polls is 40.8% or roughly 6 of 10 polled are down on the President. The midterms look awful. The only happy Democrats are the ones not up for reelection in 2022.

A few days ago, we saw the media asking questions about what he said or did not say in Europe. Reality is dragging reporters to ask tough questions because they just can't protect him anymore, as Michael Goodwin pointed out:

Put it this way: How is it possible there is only the most gentle and occasional criticism of Biden on any subject in the big newspapers, the broadcast media, CNN and MSNBC and on most of social media, while the president’s approval rating among all voters is in the toilet?

You lose credibility if you keep defending the guy in the toilet. The public is in no mood to hear that Putin raised their gasoline or food prices. They were already paying those prices before the invasion of Ukraine. Putin made matters worse but the problem was already here.

The voters also remember when the White House was boasting about those executive orders that cancelled oil production or opened the border. In other words, he did that and the voters know that he did.

So the media is slowly coming to terms with the fact that they are largely responsible for the disaster and can't really kick him under the bus as much as they may want to.

Image: Gage Skidmore