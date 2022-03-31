Many Democrats are clearly evil and openly acknowledge their ignorance; why should they be trusted on matters of innocent life?

If Judge Brown Jackson were honest, she would acknowledge the tenets of her political party: life begins when Democrat politicians decide it does.

Democrats in California are working on a law to eliminate consequences for people who let babies die up to six weeks after a failed abortion. They certainly aren’t biologists.

A mother or anyone else who allows a newborn baby to die wouldn’t be charged with murder.

Democrats falsely claim they are for equal rights and equal treatment under the law, but if this legislation passes, babies less than six weeks old will be treated completely unequally. Some babies would have legal protections, while others would have as many rights as a clump of dirt.

Isn’t it time the Democrats stopped claiming to be the party of science and empathy?

Brazen attempts to legalize infanticide are becoming the norm in blue states. According to Wesley J. Smith:

“One blue-state ill that would allow a born baby to be neglected to death might be an anomaly. A second that does that — and perhaps could be interpreted to allow infanticide, also — is a pattern. The cultural Left is blazing new grounds of depravity.”

The California proposal comes after a similar bill in Massachusetts, but takes it a step further. Pointing out his concerns, Smith cites the bills’ language:

(c) A critical part of realizing reproductive justice for people in California is clarifying that there shall be no civil and criminal penalties for people’s actual, potential, or alleged pregnancy outcomes. .... The Legislature finds and declares that every individual possesses a fundamental right of privacy with respect to personal reproductive decisions, which entails the right to make and effectuate decisionsabout all matters relating to pregnancy, including prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care. .... 123467. (a) Notwithstanding any other law, a person shall not be subject to civil or criminal liability or penalty, or otherwise deprived of their rights, based on their actions or omissions with respect to their pregnancy or actual, potential, or alleged pregnancy outcome, including miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion, or perinatal death.

Here are the frightening clauses: “postpartum care” and “perinatal death.” “Postpartum” simply means the span of time shortly after childbirth, and “perinatal” is a scientific time metric that extends to 6 weeks after a child is born. Democrats rail against a state that doesn't want to indoctrinate children between the ages of 5 and 8 with obscenely sexualized “curricula.” They don't want people to do business with states that require photo identification to vote. For pete’s sake, a Democrat woman nominated to the Supreme Court can’t even define one of the most basic biological truths. But it’s “reproductive justice” to torturously withhold care from precious babies?

What about the extensions of the Democrat party? Disney, “journalists,” the plethora of woke companies, or Hollywood? Are they speaking out against laws that support the legalization of murder? Not a peep. Essentially they see newborns as disposable diapers: deserving of a dumpster. I thought these people care said they care about human rights?

If Judge Jackson is confirmed, she would have a duty to recuse herself from any case involving abortion and innocent life (among countless other things). She explicitly stated she is unsure when life begins, but errs on the side of death.

The obvious choice for 2022 and 2024 gets clearer every day.