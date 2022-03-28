The parents are not happy with the Democrats

It started in Virginia and appears to be heading westward in a hurry. I remember when they called it a "prairie fire." We call them "suburban insurrections" these days.

Let's hear from John Nolte:

Rasmussen asked 1,000 likely voters, “Who do you trust more to deal with education issues. Democrats or Republicans?” Only 36 percent said Democrats, while 43 percent said Republicans. Eighteen percent said the two parties are “about the same.” What should worry Democrats most of all is that only 34 percent of women chose Democrats, while 42 percent chose the GOP. That’s an eight-point gap. A plurality of 45 percent of black voters chose Democrats, while a whopping 31 percent chose Republicans. Normally, those numbers would be something like 80 percent for Democrats and 11 percent for Republicans. Even 12 percent of Democrats chose the GOP on education, as did a plurality of 42 percent of Independents. Only 25 percent of Independents chose Democrats. Historically, education has been a top issue for Democrats, a winning issue, but the tables have turned since Democrats began to openly embrace the worst kind of corrupting and perverse extremism. Democrats backed closing government-run schools throughout much of the pandemic. Democrats favor the anti-science and cruel masking of kids. Democrats support teaching kids gay porn. Democrats support teaching white kids they are racist oppressors and black kids they have no chance of success in America. Democrats want to sexualize and groom kids, teach them to fail, teach them to hate the greatest country in the history of the world, teach them everything but the basics required to make a living.

Basics required? Wasn't that the whole point of sending your kids to school? Remember reading, writing, and arithmetic? Remember preparing kids for a job?

Well, not anymore. Yes, a lot of parents discovered during the lockdowns that their kids were reading Angela Davis, writing poems against the police and told that 2 plus 2 is racist. On top of that, the kids were indoctrinated that Johnny could choose to be Mary and had a constitutional right to beat her in the girls' athletics competitions.

To make things really cool, the kids were told not to tell their parents about the lessons, i.e. everything is between the kid and the teachers' union.

So here we are. Parents are about to give the public education bureaucrats a smack on their fingers. And watch for more and more states to pursue school choice.

It's a whole new world and it all started when some mom learned that her kid's teacher just couldn't control her love for Angela Davis.

