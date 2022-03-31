The media are still intentionally misleading the public about the Bidens

The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, AP and others have somehow all gotten the message that it is OK to cover the criminal activity revealed on Hunter Biden’s laptop. It is about time.

However, every article I see about his laptop being genuinely his says there is no indication that Joe was involved -- which is a bald faced lie.

If they examined the data on the laptop, they know Hunter references giving 10% to the big guy, know that Hunter co-mingled funds with Joe, and know that Hunter used the criminal kickbacks to pay Joe's bills. That is corruption to the core.

They also know that Joe blackmailed Ukraine with taxpayer money to fire the prosecutor.

This is massive corruption by Joe and, yet the media covers for him.

It is no wonder there are so many corrupt politicians throughout the country, when most of the media is actively burying the truth of leftists like the Bidens and the Clintons as they support them for president.

Trump was also impeached for asking Ukraine to investigate the kickbacks to the Bidens.

It would be dereliction of duty if Trump, or any President, knew some high-level officials in government were corrupt and didn't care.

When will the media do their job instead of functioning as campaign workers for the Democrat party.

A huge number of Obama administration officials should be in jail for falsely targeting Trump and associates while not caring about Hillary's and Joe’s criminal activities, along with all the people who lied to Congress and the FISA courts.