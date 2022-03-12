The left's war on Israel is coming into the open

Following the Holocaust, many in the world understood that Jews, the ongoing victims of the world's oldest hatred, needed a safe haven where they would be masters of their own destiny. That haven was Israel, a land acquired through an unbroken four-thousand-year history, purchase, and gift, and, eventually, through attacks against them, the spoils of war. For many years, American support for Israel was consistent across the political spectrum. However, as Israel became associated too strongly with America during the Cold War, the left turned against her — and now leftists, including those in the Biden administration, are increasingly open about their animosity.

A couple of days ago, The Washington Free Beacon revealed that the Biden administration is offering almost $1 million in taxpayer money to whatever groups can dig up dirt on Israel:

The Biden administration is offering nearly $1 million for groups to investigate alleged human rights abuses in Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip, an effort that will delegitimize Israel, according to sources who spoke to the Washington Free Beacon. The State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) is soliciting nonprofit groups to apply for grant money up to $987,654 to "strengthen accountability and human rights in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza," according to a grant notice first posted online in mid-February. Groups applying for the grant money will investigate alleged crimes inside Israel and these territories and "collect, archive, and maintain human rights documentation to support justice and accountability and civil society-led advocacy efforts, which may include documentation of legal or security sector violations and housing, land, and property rights," according to the State Department. Ted Cruz spoke with the Beacon and pretty much summed up what's going on under Joe Biden, a man notorious for his hostility to Israel (although that didn't faze his Jewish voters, who don't really care about Israel): "This is disgraceful," Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) told the Free Beacon. "The Biden administration wants to use American taxpayer money to subsidize the international NGO campaign to demonize and isolate Israel, which then serves as a basis for anti-Semitic efforts to boycott and wage economic warfare against Israeli Jews. Congress did not appropriate funds for this purpose and has repeatedly condemned such campaigns."

Additionally, the disastrous agreement Biden is desperate to sign with Iran will only put Israel at even greater risk.

And then there's Amnesty International. A month ago, AI issued a report accusing Israel, the only nation in the Middle East that has freedom of worship and civil rights for all legal residents, of being an "apartheid" nation. Presumably, Muslim nations avoid this designation because they don't segregate other faiths; they expel them or slaughter them.



On Wednesday, A.I.'s director finally revealed the reason for the hostility behind this nonsensical, biased report: he doesn't think Israel should exist.

Following Amnesty International's recent report that accused Israel of "apartheid" in its treatment of Palestinians, the group's USA director appeared to go a step further on Wednesday, suggesting to a Women's National Democratic Club audience that the bulk of American Jews do not want Israel to be a Jewish state, but rather "a safe Jewish space" based on "core Jewish values." [snip] Israel "shouldn't exist as a Jewish state," O'Brien told some 20 in-person and 30 virtual attendees at the Wednesday lunch event, before adding "Amnesty takes no political views on any question, including the right of the State of Israel to survive." [snip] "The right of the people to self-determination and to be protected is without a doubt something that we believe in, and I personally believe that," said O'Brien. But "we are opposed to the idea — and this, I think, is an existential part of the debate — that Israel should be preserved as a state for the Jewish people."

In that sea of words, all of which contradict each other, the fact that the right of self-determination has led the Jewish people to create a Jewish state doesn't matter to O'Brien. He wants Israel gone.

Imagine if A.I. applies to the State Department for that money. The American taxpayer will be funding an entity hostile to Israel as it seeks dirt to destroy it. Meanwhile, the fact that Hamas and the Palestinian Authority brutalize their own people and, when they can, slaughter any Jews unlucky enough to come near them is irrelevant.

Israel's coalition government under Naftali Bennett is only slowly coming to grips with the fact that, while Israel once had a president in the White House who was truly bringing peace to the Middle East via the Abraham Accords, they now have a president who, even without leftists whispering in his ear, would love to see Israel erased as a Jewish state.