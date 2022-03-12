Perhaps Tucker Carlson's most profound monologue ever

I won't lie: I'm a Tucker Carlson fan. He is willing to speak honestly about topics others ignore, sugarcoat, or lie about. Even when I don't agree with him, I find him worthwhile, and never more so than his Friday-night monologue about Biden's latest, terrifying power-grab and how our government is destroying the American economy. It was a tour de force, and I cannot recommend it highly enough.

Tucker opened with something I'd meant to write about and now don't need to: without a single pause, the Biden administration slipped effortlessly from COVID emergency powers (which are now passé thanks to polling) and is, instead, assuming war powers, even though we're not at war:

At exactly the moment when the emergency powers they awarded to themselves to fight COVID started to wane, our leaders began pushing for conflict with Russia. And then, on the basis of that conflict, they assumed historic war powers. Without even pausing, the Biden administration declared total economic war on a sovereign country. No American had been killed. The United States had not been invaded or attacked. And yet, with no meaningful public debate or congressional authorization, the Biden administration destroyed that country's currency, then removed it from the international banking system, then impoverished its population. Then the administration began seizing the property of people affiliated with that country, without a trial or due process of any kind, without even bothering to explain exactly what crime they had committed.

Tucker could have added that, earlier on Friday, Biden creepily and gleefully whisper-shouted into the microphone a boast about destroying the economy of a country with which we are not at war:

Biden starts angrily whispering as he explains why Russia's stock market is closed: "Ya hear me? It will blow up." pic.twitter.com/PpdIn1jH2u — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 11, 2022

Hillary could have been his role model:

On Libya's Downfall:

Clinton proclaims "We came, we saw, he died." after confirming the US and NATO led assassination of seating African head of state Col Muammar Gaddafi plunging #Libya into endless conflict till date

It looks like American Victory is when Africa falls. pic.twitter.com/1W8nvfRmGh — United States of Africa (@Alkebulan_) March 11, 2022

Tucker explained that what happened is unprecedented and incredibly dangerous for the American people:

No American government had ever done anything like that before. If there was one thing the U.S. government long stood for it was the rule of law. The integrity of the system was always the most important thing. But not anymore. That turned out to be an era and that era is gone. Because the target is Russia, very few Americans have noticed any of this. They support it. Virtually no one has paused to ask him or herself where this might be going. How long until our leaders do something similar to their domestic enemies here in the United States? How long before they accuse you of collusion or disloyalty or some other hard-to-define crime, declare you an enemy of the state, and then confiscate your bank account? Something very much like that just happened in Canada.

If Tucker had stopped there, he still would have said something incredibly important that should cause all Americans to question the power Biden has seized for himself and how, once seized, it will be kept and used in the future. But Tucker didn't stop there. He segued smoothly to the vast, unimaginable power the tech monopolies have over American minds and how they are steering us inexorably to accept treating Russia as a nation to be destroyed just because we don't like it.

But despite all this, the one thing neither the tech monopolies nor the administration can hide is that our economy is imploding. Tucker explains with great clarity why this is, and it's not because of Russia or the oil companies. It's the fault of a government that has deliberately flooded the American economy with money—and has been doing so since 2008. The trend accelerated exponentially with the "stimulus" bills.

Bad as that is, what's worse is that, because the Biden government will not admit that there's a problem (if there is, it's your fault for being stupid), it will not stop. Just the other day, a bipartisan House (although some Republicans retained vestigial sense) passed another 2,700-page, $1.5-trillion spending bill. It now heads to the Senate, where Joe Manchin is the only thing between us and the eternal damnation of Weimar-style inflation.

I highly recommend that you watch Tucker's monologue and share it as widely as you can. What he has to say is profoundly ugly and disturbing, but it's also important. We are close to the cliff's edge. I don't know if there's still time to turn back or if we've actually crossed the edge and are in free fall. I do know, though, that if there's still a chance, we must slam on the brakes.