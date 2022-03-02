Kamala’s cringeworthy explanation of the Russia-Ukraine war

Does Kamala Harris have a patronizing view of the intelligence of African Americans? Or does she not understand the meaning of “layman”? Perhaps she confuses that word with “child”?

These are the first explanations that occur to me after listening to her description of the Russia-Ukraine War on a syndicated radio program called The Morning Hustle that appears to be directed at a Black listenership.

The Vice President was asked to explain the situation “in layman’s terms” and came up with a cringeworthy dissertation that would be appropriate for a third-grade classroom.

Here are the 30 seconds of the interview that cause one to wonder if this is her opinion of the audience’s sophistication or whether it is the way she thinks through complicated issues of state.

Kamala Harris explains the Ukraine/Russia conflict:



“Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country." pic.twitter.com/QYPLJ02mDy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 1, 2022

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab