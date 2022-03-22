Kamala Harris comes out with another whacked oratorical moment

If you like your Vice President to function as comic relief, Kamala Harris is the gift that never stops giving. Because she’s been propped up for her entire career, first by Willie Brown and then by a political establishment that valued her kneejerk leftism and needed her XX chromosomes and melanin load for the optics, Kamala has developed a decidedly inflated sense of her oratorical skills. She truly thinks she’s Marin Luther King, something apparent from a speech she gave on Monday, while in a library in Sunset, Louisiana, to promote affordable, accessible, high-speed internet access.

Kamala’s rhetorical tropes rely heavily on repetition. She’ll say a sentence once, then twice, and sometimes even three times. And this isn’t because, like her boss, she may have forgotten the sentence as soon as she uttered it, requiring that she repeat it until she grasps that, yes, she’s said what she meant to say. Nope, not that.

What dawned on me today was that Kamala thinks she’s Martin Luther King, Jr., who was the master of repetition. In his speeches, King would repeat a phrase as a rhetorical drumbeat, emphasizing and expanding upon his message to the point at which everyone wanted to stand up and preach along with him. Jesse Jackson used to do that, too, but he lacked King’s beautiful voice, sense of spoken rhythm, powerful intelligence, and absolute moral clarity:

Then there’s Kamala, with a voice like Fran Drescher, except that Kamala’s Fran Drescher voice always sounds as if Kamala just emerged from an all-night session in the dorm spent smoking pot and, while stoned, solving the world’s problems. And I think we can all agree that, in addition to lacking Martin Luther King’s beautiful voice, Kamala comes up short on the intelligence and moral clarity metrics too. That, though, does not stop our brave Vice President from trying to mimic King’s elegant, powerful rhetorical flourishes.

All of which leads to this priceless audio of Kamala Harris’s philosophical musings in Sunset, Louisiana, where she’s making a sales pitch for Joe Biden’s $277 million plan for broadband access nationwide:

KAMALA HARRIS: "The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time...there is such great significance to the passage of time." pic.twitter.com/jUsnyNiSpB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 21, 2022

The governor and I, we were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time. Right? The significance of the passage of time. So, when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires... what we need to do to create these jobs. And there’s such great significance to the passage of time when we think about a day in the life of our children.

Without hearing more of the speech, I have a sense that Kamala is trying to point out that, given childhood’s brevity, we cannot delay this government project to ensure that kids get high-speed internet during that brief interlude. (That’s my guess.)

Of course, Kamala may have meant to say something completely different than my guess. Her problem is that there is no way to elevate her mindless repetitive statements into rhetorical brilliance. Her sentences, like those dreams brought to Mona Lisa’s doorstep in Nat King Cole’s lovely song, “they just lie there, and they die there.”

Nor should you ever think that Harris makes up in practical intelligence what she lacks in rhetorical and oratorical brilliance. Richard Grenell, Trump’s former Acting Director of National Intelligence and former US Ambassador to Germany, knows Harris and has nothing good to say about her. I’ve cued the video so it goes straight to the Harris material but I actually recommend the whole thing. What Grenell has to say about Biden’s foreign policy, Antony Blinken’s qualifications, and Angela Merkel’s disastrous decisions (among other things) is worth hearing:

You know, they’re not competent and I blame the Sacramento media for allowing Kamala Harris, as a woman and as a Black person, to rise and win all of these different offices simply because of her identity. She wasn’t qualified. She doesn’t have the capacity and I honestly will double down on that. If you look, there’s no possible way Susan Rice and Ron Klain did not prepare her with a good book [about Ukraine] of what to say and what to do and what the policy was. I don’t think it was a lack of preparation. I think it is a capacity issue; that she doesn’t understand these issues. She’s been allowed to rise to the top without any vetting from the media. There’s been no push until she got into the presidential [race] and then the national media, a little bit, were like, “Wait, you’re not really ready,” and so she imploded. But the Sacramento media allowed her just to, you know, capapult and take over. I don’t think she’s qualified.

Once again, the inimitable Kamala Harris has demonstrated why she is Joe Biden’s insurance policy. He is demented, stupid, and always wrong. And she’s worse.

Image: Kamala Harris (edited). Twitter screen grab.