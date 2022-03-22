Biden says the quiet part out loud

I sort of sympathize with puppet masters using Joe Biden as their front man in the Oval Office. He doesn’t know his limitations, he’s headstrong, and he’s garrulous. So, he is prone to spilling the beans when he’s been briefed about the plans for the schemes they are implementing.

That happened Monday when he made a brief speech to the Business Roundtable – a group of powerful executives, just the sort of people Biden loves to schmooze and (he thinks) impress. Toward the end, as his voice and demeanor were weakening, he blurted out the real agenda. Ryan Saavedra of The Daily Wire spotted the classic Kinsley gaffe (accidentally telling the truth). You see, the invasion of Ukraine is a great excuse to impose a “new world order.”

“I think this presents us with some significant opportunities to make some real changes. You know, we are at an inflection point, I believe, in the world economy, not just the world economy, in the world, occurs every three or four generations. As one of my, as the one of the top military people said to me in a secure meeting the other day, 60 million people died between 1900 and 1946 and since then we established a liberal world order and that hadn’t happened in a long while. A lot of people died, but nowhere near the chaos. And now’s the time when things are shifting. We’re going, there’s gonna be a new world order out there and we’ve got to lead it and we’ve got to unite the rest of the free world and doing it.”

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab