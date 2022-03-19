I guess that's why people don't trust them anymore

Back in October 2021, Gallup did another "media trust" poll.

Americans' trust in the media to report the news fully, accurately and fairly has edged down four percentage points since last year to 36%, making this year's reading the second lowest in Gallup's trend.

Think about that: Just 36% trust that the media will accurately and fairly report the news?

And then pops the laptop.

Hunter Biden's laptop that is. It turns out that the story mocked by much of the press and punditocracy during the last days of the 2020 election was correct after all.

It’s not until the 24th paragraph that the story mentions emails involving Hunter Biden and his associates in those deals, followed by these two sentences: “Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.” Heart be still. It took the Gray Lady nearly 17 months to grudgingly concede even a fraction of what New York Post readers learned in October 2020. Of course, Times readers would have learned all that too if their paper were still in the news business instead of being a running dog for Democrats.

There you go again, as President Reagan said.

So what happens now? Let's hope that the serious people working in the media realize how self-destructive all of this partisan journalism has been. The media got so obsessed with Trump that it forgot their main task which is the work of journalism.

Why do so many people reject the 2020 election results? Maybe it's because they saw how the media performed in 2020 and believe that the scales were tipped to protect Biden.