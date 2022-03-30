Google’s censorship of jokes about Biden

Someone had shared their grandma’s funny joke about Joe Biden, and after passing it along, a friend asked me to “find me another”.

A Google search for “Biden jokes” results in many pages of “Biden jokes about this or that in recent presser” type headlines. Pretty much no jokes “about” Biden.

Trying the same for “Trump jokes” is page after page of jokes about Trump.

Doing a search for “Biden jokes” on DuckDuckGo provided a wonderful assortment of jokes about Biden, as well as about Trump.

It appears that this whole censorship and steering opinion thing runs much deeper and more subtly than most people, including myself, would likely have thought.

The joke, by the way, was “Did you hear that Joe Biden had to visit the gastro specialist?... He couldn’t stop Putin.”