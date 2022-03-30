Another win for Trump, but it's nothing to really celebrate

Since the day Donald Trump won the Presidency in 2016, even before he was inaugurated, Democrats in Washington and in the media began their attempts to unseat him.

Before Trump was sworn in, a group of washed-up celebrities attempted to subvert the elections by urging Republican delegates to not cast their vote for President-elect Trump in December 2016.

When that failed and Trump was inaugurated, a sustained campaign commenced to force the democratically elected President out of office.

For any given ‘scandal’, pundits claimed the following.

“I never thought I would be saying this” is how they usually began to disguise themselves with a cloak of neutrality, “but this revelation could be the end (of Trump’s Presidency).”

During the George W. Bush years, the media had assumed the role of the opposition. They attempted to claim that Al Gore was the real winner of the 2000 elections. They suggested that Bush used the influence of his brother Jeb, who was Governor of Florida back then, to manipulate the Florida vote count in his favor. Michael Moore began his 'Fahrenheit 9 11' documentary with this bogus claim.

But when Bush was sworn in, these talks ended in the mainstream, although the fringe persisted.

The best way to predict the future of the Democrats is to listen to their fringe.

What the fringe claimed in 2000, became their mainstream talking point from 2016 onwards. Any election where they suffer an electoral defeat was rigged.

They proclaimed with certitude that the 2016 elections were rigged by the Russians in favor of Trump. They couldn’t tell you how it happen or who altered the vote tally, they just knew it. Soon the Russian Collusion conspiracy theory was mainstreamed causing the appointment of a special counsel.

Myriad other anti-Trump scandals were fabricated.

On odd days Trump was called a bloviating ignoramus; on even days he was called an evil genius. On all days he was a bigot.

It was all like an obscene parody.

For all four years during the Trump Presidency, we heard of the “walls are closing in” on Trump. In the end, it is all a big hoax.

A recent hoax is related to an investigation into the Trump Organization whether they misled lenders, insurers, and others by providing them false or misleading financial statements about the value of properties.

But Fox News reported the following:

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg stopped pursuing charges against former President Trump and suspended the investigation "indefinitely," one of the top prosecutors who resigned from the office said in his resignation letter--but disagreed with the decision. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, who had been leading the investigation under former DA Cyrus Vance, submitted their resignations last month after Bragg began raising doubts about pursuing a case against Trump. "You have reached the decision not to go forward with the grand jury presentation and not to seek criminal charges at the present time," Pomerantz wrote in his resignation letter, first reported by the New York Times. "The investigation has been suspended indefinitely."

Alvin Bragg (Twitter icon)

The Democrat media will obviously report it as “Trump is Guilty of Numerous Felonies, says outgoing Prosecutor”, the implication being that Trump dodged justice owing to a technicality, or maybe Bragg was compromised.

The fact remains that Alvin Bragg is the New York County (Manhattan) District Attorney. He is Democrat and emphatically not an ally of Trump. If he had found even a smidgen of evidence that alluded to Trump’s guilt, he would have pursued the case, knowing that the Democrats would declare him a national hero who finally 'took Trump out'. The fact that he ‘suspended’ investigations was probably because the case had no merit, and it would have led to an exoneration of Trump, which they did not want.

Phrases such as ‘stopped pursuing charges’ and ‘suspend investigations indefinitely’ were chosen on purpose, to give the impression that this is a temporary phase, and that the investigation could resume in the future and charges may be pursued again. The goal is let the cloud of doubt to hang despite the lack of any credible evidence.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a recent interview said that she fears for American democracy if Republicans win the House in this year's midterm elections because of President Trump's continued influence.

Pelosi's utterances provide insight into the Democrats’ mindset. Despite their name, they are no proponents of democracy. They do not want any challenge to their power. They want a one-party system. They see everybody from Trump to his GOP supporters as impediments to their permanent rule. This explains their relentless scorn for flyover country.

It is always most dangerous when the scornful have power. The Democrats have shown the country what they are capable of by abusing the power of the government to destroy their political opposition. This was the goal of the Russian Collusion probe, the January 6th probe, and all other probes. To scare any opposition and perhaps make political opposition illegal.

Leaving borders open is another way to achieve a permanence of power. Any given zone is flooded with illegal immigrants who eventually become Democrat voters. These new voters drown the impact of GOP voters. They have implemented this successfully in California and NYC. If they manage this in Texas, where the border is left open, their permanence to power is almost insured.

Trump may have won again in NYC, but this victory is nothing to celebrate because the basis of the case and investigation wasn’t fact. It was purely political. Probes such as these and the Russia collusion investigation should have been thrown out on the very first day. The fact that it took so long is a travesty because the process itself was the equivalent of punishment.

The process provided the media with a reason to sow seeds of doubt about Trump, which must have swayed some voters against Trump. These investigations were the early steps of rigging the 2020 Presidential elections.

The process also must have succeeded in retarding the implementation of Trump’s agenda since many Republicans also were either unsure or were covert enablers of the Democrats.

The ultimate goal was to punish Trump for attempting to challenge their monopoly. They also want to send a message to aspirants such as Trump to not try it or they will face a similar fate.

This is a common occurrence in third world totalitarian or theocratic nations, where the deep state attempts to entrap political challengers. We hear dissidents and free thinkers being persecuted and imprisoned in Pakistan, Venezuela, and Cuba.

This is certainly not how one of the world’s largest democracies and economic superpowers should function.

The first step towards bringing about change is voting for the GOP during the mid-terms. It won't be a magic wand. The Romneys and the Lindsey Grahams of the GOP still remain. The Democrat Washington establishment cultivated over decades still remains.

But great journey beings with a single small step, the GOP controlling the House and the Senate in January 2023, is that first small step.