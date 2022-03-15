Gas prices and racism

The answer to high gas prices is to fight back -- and have some fun doing so. I suggest a phone call to the local office of your senator and representative to complain about racist energy policies. Public policies that specifically victimize people of color, as high energy costs do, are by definition racist policies.

I’d recommend calling the local office since there’s good chance you’ll speak to a staff member who might be a younger person open to influence. I know, members of Congress are not. But if your experience is like mine, you’ll get a lot of silence when you calmly and politely explain to them that because high energy costs disproportionately hurt blacks and other minorities these policies are mean and hateful and you find them disgusting and racist. For a young Democrat staff member this is mind-numbing.

But some young people look to be waking up. In the recent Quinnipiac Poll that found Americans giving broad support (71% to 22%) for banning Russian oil at the cost of higher pump prices, it’s interesting to note where there was some resistance. The age bracket with the largest opposition (35%) was 18 to 34. And the races with the largest opposition were Black at 37% and Hispanic at 32%.

Attempts to excuse or minimize higher fuel costs generally come from greens in support of radical climate-change policies. Using racism as an argument against climate change may well be more effective than using science. However, over at Powerline there’s an update on Dr. Roy Spencer’s work on tracking “tropospheric satellite” measurements -- a real world alternative to computer models -- that shows we have a lot more than ten years ahead of us.

The satellite data only go back to 1979, but that is now getting to be a considerable length of time, 42 years. This graph from Dr. Roy Spencer’s web site tracks the global average lower tropospheric temperature anomaly on a running, centered 13-month average basis. Over the 42-year period, global average temperature has increased at a rate of 0.13 degree Centigrade per decade. At that rate, it would take 80 years for average temperature to rise one degree. That is much less than the forecasts produced by alarmist climate models.

This is probably far too complicated for type of people now being turned out by our educational system. They’ve been taught all about “racism” though, so there’s a good chance that might work.

Image: Daniel Christensen