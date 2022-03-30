Crocodile tears and American delusions

Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the Palestinian Authority, was forced to apologize by his two main patrons, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the King of Jordan, for the deadly Palestinian terror attack in the Bnei Brak residential suburb of Tel Aviv on Tuesday night, 29 March, that killed five people and injured others.

We all know, at least those of us close to the action and who do not live in fantasy land, that the background to the slaughter was the Palestinian leader’s constant incitement against Jews and Israel to his brainwashed people.

This indoctrination is laced with many incentives, some religious, some financial, to pick up a knife or a gun. Recently, the Palestinian population has been exploited into pre-Ramadan violence by their political and religious leaders.

Sadly, tragically, Ramadan for Palestinians has become a religious ritual of Jewish bloodletting in a nationalistic cause.

The added incentive is Mahmoud Abbas's terror reward system, known locally as his "Pay to Slay" policy. The more Jews you kill the more money you or your family receive if you die as a holy martyr in the Palestinian cause.

Mahmoud Abbas calls it his welfare system, but the payout rises with the number of Jews that have been killed.

Several Palestinians, having served lengthy sentences for multiple murders of Israelis, left jail as wealthy people with homes and cars. The money comes out of the pockets of American taxpayers, donated to the Palestinian Authority by the Biden Administration as foreign aid.

This payment system was stopped by President Trump but quickly reintroduced by Biden without any demand for reform from the Palestinians. Sort of like the payments and sanctions relief being offered to Iran by the same Administration so that Iran can continue its murderous rampage across the Middle East, mainly targeting Israel for the same reasons the Palestinians are murdering us.

We are Jews and they want us gone.

To prove the point that this PA reward system is alive and killing, the terrorist that wreaked death and injury in Bnei Brak was affiliated to Abbas's own Fatah Party.

Incidentally, this terrorist had posted his motivations and intentions on his Facebook page.

Make of that what you will.

Poignantly, two of the victims of this Palestinian's murderous rampage were two Ukrainian foreign workers, while the hero was an Israeli Druze policeman who was shot in his gun battle with the Arab terrorist and sadly died of his injuries.

In Bnei Brak, what was clearly on show was which side of the conflict is the real obstacle to peace.

It is not Jews, and it is not Israel.

It is the divided, rejectionist, and unrepentant Palestinian leadership both in Ramallah and in Gaza.

And America wants to give these people, even in its current evil anti-Semitic form, not only money but also Jerusalem and the rest of Judea & Samaria in the vain hope that handing them the heart of Israel will convert them into peacemakers.

These delusional policymakers, who think they can convert evildoers into saints, are paying with our lives and our existence as a nation.

Yet they refuse to see it.

This is the blind pursuit of dangerous policies, based on nothing more than hopeful conviction while ignoring bloody facts on the ground, makes them overly eager to hand the unconvertable messianic mullahs of Tehran the keys to the ultimate weapon.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab

Barry Shaw, International Public Diplomacy Director, Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.