Chiropractic and the cure for COVID

Why didn't COVID bother chiropractors? One illustrative story is here. It involves a woman with an extremely dire diagnosis — viral encephalitis, comatose, only hours to live — given a chiropractic adjustment and walking out of the treatment room later that day.

Here's a truly amazing sequel to that story.

Some years later, my family called to tell me my brother was in the same hospital, in a coma, with the same diagnosis and the same prognosis. Only hours to live. I was practicing on the East Coast, so there was no way I could get there in time. I told my younger brother, a newly minted chiropractor, to adjust our brother. At first, he balked, intimidated by the hospital environment. Eventually, I persuaded him.

He told me later that when he adjusted Scott, the monitors normalized instantly.

Today, Scott is greatly enjoying being a grandfather. Without that adjustment, neither those grandchildren nor that grandfather would exist today.

It is important to understand that the adjustment my brother administered that day was one he had done many times before. It was not a special viral encephalitis adjustment. No such adjustment exists. True, he had never given that adjustment to a viral encephalitis patient in a coma in intensive care, but he had done it many times before for patients with headaches, neck pain, and many other related complaints.

Chiropractic analysis enables the chiropractor to determine which structures need to be realigned. Realignment of misaligned structures is always beneficial; the benefit can be life-saving, as in the case of viral encephalitis, or only life-enhancing, as in the case of a headache. The degree of the benefit is a function of the degree of the patient's need. The greater the need, the greater the benefit. The severity of the misalignments in these two patients diagnosed with viral encephalitis explains the greatness of the benefits they experienced.

Because chiropractors get chiropractic adjustments, too, chiropractors were able to face the COVID panic without joining in. Not panicking also enabled us to recognize early in the panic-demic those, like Dr. Joseph Mercola, who kept their heads and did not abandon common sense.

Robert Curry is the author of Reclaiming Common Sense: Finding Truth in a Post-Truth World and Common Sense Nation: Unlocking the Forgotten Power of the American Idea. Both are published by Encounter Books.

