Stacey Abrams-boosting media goes where no propaganda has ever gone before

Obviously, the power brokers that control the Democrat party and the propaganda-spouting media have decided that Stacey Abrams is a national star, presidential timber even. I can’t think of another politician that has risen no farther than a state legislature who has received comparable prominence and even reverence in the media. Even as Dems and their media lackeys claim that questioning the 2020 presidential election is insurrectionist, Abrams’s claim to have been elected governor of Georgia in 2018 despite losing by a 5 figure margin is treated as reasonable.

While it is true that Abrams spearheaded a successful voter registration drive in Georgia, and that she has authored a series of romance novels under a pen name, she also has a checkered personal history when it comes to fiscal responsibility, having run up $170,000 in credit card debt, and becoming a tax deadbeat to the tune of $54,000 owed to the IRS (which she paid off as preparation for running for governor again in 2022).

Abrams has lots of elite connections, including a degree from Yale School and former membership on the board of the Center for American Progress, where her colleagues included John Podesta and secretive Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss.

But the push to make Stacey Abrams a major figure reached a new level of absurdity this week.

Yes, that was Stacey Abrams with a cameo on Star Trek Discovery as president of United Earth. A proud Star Trek nerd, Abrams has appeared as a guest on fan shows and has talked extensively about how the show shaped her perspective. #gapol pic.twitter.com/V1HbghDERw — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 17, 2022

“President of the Earth”!

Is America, much less the world, ready for a gap-toothed, morbidly obese, tax-delinquent credit-card debtor president?

Apparently, a lot of people want to prepare us for that.

Photo credit: Twitter screengrab

Hat tip: The Right Scoop