British intelligence agencies surrender to wokeness

Something called a “Mission Critical” toolkit has been disseminated amongst British intelligence agencies MI5, MI6, and the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), according to the Daily Mail. The Daily Mail published the leaked documents showing that the intelligence agencies are promoting inclusive language, attempting to do away with verbiage that could “reinforce dominant cultural patterns,” and urging Britain’s spies to declare their preferred pronouns and add them to their email signatures.

This new guidance was allegedly approved by Sir Stephen Lovegrove, the U.K.’s national security adviser. But wait, isn’t the title “Sir” a vestige of bygone days? Is it not binary in nature, as well as being classist? Does it not itself “reinforce dominant cultural patterns?”

The toolkit, shared internally in early December, purportedly states: “Sharing your pronouns, if you are comfortable doing this, helps to create an environment in which this is normal.” It notes, “In national security, look out for words and phrases, such as ‘strong’ or ‘grip,’ that reinforce the dominant cultural patterns.” (Really? Well, not to worry then; the dominant cultural patterns won’t be dominant for long.)

Documents in the toolkit also allegedly state, “Avoid jargon, hierarchy or gender biases,” and strongly caution against the use of the term “manpower.” Sir Lovegrove would disapprove.

“Use gender-neutral language to reflect people’s diversity and reduce stereotypes and assumptions, for example about job roles and functions which need not be gender-defined.”

Image: Flying the trans flag over M16’s headquarters. Twitter screen grab.

The toolkit tells staff that they should “understand your unconscious bias,” “be aware of intersectionality,” “acknowledge your privilege,” and “consider refusing to speak on all-male panels.” In that kind of climate, I think I would refuse to speak at all.

The nanny state “toolkit” also encourages intelligence officers to read a list of books focusing on diversity, inclusion, and equity, including those by critical race theory advocate Kimberlé Crenshaw.

Richard Moore, chief of Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), declared: “We’re proud of our trans and non-binary colleagues and committed to providing an inclusive workplace where you can be your true self. Diversity makes us more effective, inclusion makes us stronger.” Apparently, you can be your “true self” only if you fully agree with the trans and non-binary agenda, and the inclusion of anyone else would not make British intelligence services more effective or stronger.

MI6 proudly flew the transgender flag over its headquarters last April, to mark the Transgender Day of Visibility. Historically, a nation’s spies and intelligence agencies liked to keep a low profile for numerous—and obvious—reasons. Secrecy was the key to success, not visibility. Of course, back in those silly old days, Western leaders typically thought that protecting one’s nation was more important than catering to a specific special interest group—or making sure their virtue-signaling “tolerance” was as visible as a transgender flag flying high above Vauxhall, London’s MI6 headquarters.