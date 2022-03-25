Biden says he'd be 'fortunate' to run against Trump again

Joe Biden went to Europe to make speeches during Europe's most serious crisis since World War II, but was mostly focused on his own re-election.

That meant some pre-emptive shots at President Trump, who "lost" the election to him, based on various manipulations and cheatings, while Biden's polling approval has gone downhill ever since.

But Joe was upbeat:

According to CNBC:

President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would consider himself “very fortunate” if former President Donald Trump runs against him for a second time in the 2024 election for the White House. Biden’s swaggering remark comes as the Democrat faces low public approval ratings — and as Trump has signaled he likely will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. “In the next election I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me,” Biden said at a news conference from NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, where he and other leaders of the alliance’s countries discussed responses to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Naturally, he repeated some lies about Trump, the one about Trump supposedly praising Nazis in North Carolina after an incident, which never happened. He likely did his credibility in Europe some damage, given that he equated that incident to Vladimir Putin's claims that Ukraine was full of Nazis, The moral equivalence there of holding his own country up as a Nazi hotbed, to the Europeans who know what real Nazis are, was pretty repellent in itself. But he also signalled that Putin's lies about Nazis in Ukraine were basically fine, given that he spouted his own lies about Nazis, so "everyone does it." That pretty well scrapped the U.S. moral authority against Putin's Nazi lies. Biden enjoys a good lie himself.

He also inadvertantly called attention to his incompetence by citing his own long foreign policy experience for the Europeans:

BIDEN: "I've been dealing with foreign policy for longer than anybody that's involved in this process right now." pic.twitter.com/BpNuuKN9Bu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 24, 2022

Memo to Joe: That experience comes with a record. Former CIA Director Bob Gates summed it up nicely:

Biden has "been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

His advice to Europeans on how to deal with Putin pretty well proved it -- it had to have had eyes rolling in Brussels:

Biden just spoke in Brussels after the NATO meeting. Biden's again proves he's an idiot!



His response to Putin's war is more green energy! What crap! pic.twitter.com/jHPdVkrnoe — Daniel F. Baranowski (@DFBHarvard) March 25, 2022

Memo to Joe: Europe's been "going green" for years, with credible reports suggesting that Putin's been paying green activists to ensure just that -- it's what got them in hock to Putin.

Got a campaign ad, GOP?

But this didn't stop Biden from being upbeat, not just about beating President Trump, but on Democrats holding their majorities in Congress in 2022:

They’ve completely lost their minds. November is going to seriously break them. https://t.co/ADpLIMuCYu — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) March 24, 2022

That stands in stark contrast to polls out there -- which show Joe Biden at record lows, and worst still for him, amid significant gains for Republicans among black, Latino and young voters. What's more, Republicans beat Democrats on the generic ballot, suggesting that the Mother of all Shellackings is coming up for Joe's entire party shortly.

It was weird stuff, given the campaign offerings Joe had onhand for the voters in his speeches:

out: Winter of Sickness and Death



in: Springtime of Hunger and Famine https://t.co/zkGWz1jvsg — Michael Knowles (Not A Biologist) (@michaeljknowles) March 24, 2022

The guy is running for re-election by promising famine and food shortages?

People made a lot of fun of Jimmy Carter for his "malaise" speech as he sought re-election and lost to Ronald Reagan. This famine promise from Joe, though, takes the cake -- and the whole grocery bag.

It was so bad it meant another cleanup on Aisle 46 for White House Spokesweasel Jen Psaki:

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a press conference earlier this week that the U.S. is itself not expecting a food shortage for Americans. “While we’re not expecting a food shortage here at home, we do anticipate that higher energy, fertilizer, wheat, and corn prices could impact the price of growing and purchasing critical . . . food supplies for countries around the world,” Psaki told reporters.

Good luck with that one, Corn Pop.

He had other stuff on offer, too, not just from words but from his actions. The border surge, which has seen the record invasion of 2 million illegal migrants all claiming "asylum" for one, is about to get worse, way worse.

Biden Administration Finalizes Plan to Rubber-Stamp Asylum Grants; Hiding the border disaster by turning ‘illegal aliens’ into ‘asylum seekers’ with the stroke of a pen https://t.co/6WURaGxT5J via @CIS_org — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) March 24, 2022

Anybody not think that won't send a message to would-be illegal migrants that the cost of breaking into the U.S. illegally and taking a job from an American is about to go way, way, down?

Not good.



The Biden Administration may lift restrictions that aided expulsions of illegal immigrants.



Do that, and the border crisis gets even worse.https://t.co/VyqZxfWbco — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 24, 2022

Gas prices, crime surges, wokester ideology, and bad judges are among his other offerings for the voters.

But even from the far-left perspective, Biden is falling flat. Here's Biden's fellow Democrat, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who had a warning about those coming elections with Joe the millstone around the party's neck:

'Collapse of support': AOC says Biden is in real danger among Dem voters https://t.co/zt3FTbY9nq pic.twitter.com/VduLlPABD3 — New York Post (@nypost) March 24, 2022

Now Joe Biden's saying he'd feel "fortunate" to see a challenge from President Trump, the man who brought us energy independence and $2 gas.

What planet does he live on? And how can we keep him there, happy and contented for himself, while promising apocalyptic misery for the voters?

