At the EU, several MPs castigated Justin Trudeau as a tyrannical pariah

Biden’s not the only North American leader in Europe right now. As the Canadian National Post reports, Justin Trudeau gave an address to the European Parliament in which he focused on (don’t laugh) “rising threats to democracies.” What the National Post left out of the report is the fact that several Parliamentarian representatives loudly castigated Trudeau in the harshest terms because he is a threat to democracy.

On March 23, the National Post had a long article detailing the topics that Trudeau covered. He spoke of inflation and economic uncertainty and targeted Putin as a threat to democracy, not just in Ukraine, but to all western democracies. “We must,” he said, “recommit ourselves to the work of strengthening our democracies, and demonstrate the principled leadership people are looking for.”

What the National Post left out were the vituperative insults some members of the EU parliament hurled at Trudeau based upon his tyrannical response to the Canadian truckers’ protest. Brad Salzberg, a conservative Canadian blogger, filled in the blanks that the unofficial mouthpiece of the Trudeau government left in its report about Trudeau’s EU appearance:

“You are a disgrace” stated Christine Anderson, German member of the EU Parliament. Anderson accused Trudeau of admiring China’s basic dictatorship, and called out the prime minister for trampling on “fundamental rights by criminalizing his own citizens as terrorists just because they dare to stand up to his perverted concept of democracy.” Back in Canada, state-funded CBC News has not reported on the incident. In a statement that went viral online, MEP Mislav Kolakusic of Croatia condemned Trudeau in the worst of terms: “There are those among us who trample on those fundamental values,” a reference to some protesters’ controversial encounter with police horses near Parliament Hill. [snip] Speaking of Mr. Trudeau, Kolakusic said “united citizens of the world can stop a regime that wants to destroy the freedom of citizens, either by bombs or harmful pharmaceutical products.” [snip] Another MEP, Cristian Terhes of Romania, refused to join a meeting because Trudeau was in attendance. Terhes stated that the Canadian prime minister can’t come and “teach democracy lessons to Putin from the European Parliament when you trample with horse hooves your own citizens who are demanding their fundamental rights be respected.”

Only one newspaper in Canada—the Toronto Sun—bothered to let people know that their Prime Minister does not inspire universal respect. Instead, he disgusted those committed to real democracy, not the same soggy simulacrum of democracy that is the norm in such places as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (i.e., North Korea), the Democratic Republic of Congo, the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, etc. (And who can forget the name the Soviets bestowed on East Germany? The German Democratic Republic.)

PM Trudeau, in recent months, under your quasi-liberal boot, Canada 🇨🇦 has become a symbol of civil rights violations. The methods we have witnessed may be liberal to you, but to many citizens around the🌎it seemed like a dictatorship of the worst kind. pic.twitter.com/FZuc6aDZ1I — Mislav Kolakusic MEP 🇭🇷🇪🇺 (@mislavkolakusic) March 23, 2022

🇨🇦🇬🇧|Yesterday, Canada's Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau visited the #EU Parliament to give a speech. I took the opportunity to give him an appropriate "welcome" there. Short, concise and right hitting the bull's eye! #ID pic.twitter.com/qpcQyGTixQ — Christine Anderson (@AndersonAfDMdEP) March 24, 2022

MEP @CristianTerhes has put out a statement after refusing to attend @JustinTrudeau's EU speech today



In the statement, Terheș blasts Trudeau for having horses trample protestors during the Freedom Convoy crackdown



I've translated it and will tweet relevant parts below



THREAD pic.twitter.com/KUR10j0s5b — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) March 23, 2022

Admittedly, there are almost 800 MPs in the EU, so these three are voices in the wilderness. Nevertheless, two of them come from former Soviet bloc countries, so they know exactly what tyranny looks like. Theirs is not the empty rhetoric of America’s Democrats bloviating about January 6.

Pushback against global madness (the tyranny of gender madness, racial madness, border madness, great reset madness, etc.) must start somewhere. As women’s rights activist Kellie-Jay Keen said on Tucker last night, when talking with him about her challenge to the tyranny of the so-called transgender crowd, many people today are (rightfully) too scared to speak up. But those who can speak up must.

We who can speak will help start the “real ‘reset’” that Victor Davis Hanson describes, the whirlwind of the ordinary people pushing back against the foul wind that the worldwide leftists are sowing.