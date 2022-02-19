Why are the police we revere doing the tyrants’ bidding?

I believe there are more instances of the abridgement of freedom of the people by gradual and silent encroachments by those in power than by violent and sudden usurpations. James Madison

Without a doubt, being a police officer is one of the most difficult and dangerous job on the planet. One has to admire those who take on the job. The American left has made its contempt of our police abundantly clear for several years now. Encouraging the BLM riots, excusing the damage done, decreeing no punishment for those who did billions of dollars in property destruction over the summer of 2020 was their coin of the realm. Lacking common sense and any skill at predicting the consequences of idiotic policies, they have doubled down on stupid as cities like NY, Chicago, DC, and LA rack up homicides committed by career criminals repeatedly let loose on an unsuspecting public.

On a daily basis innocent victims are attacked, injured or killed by violent perpetrators who have been released by cavalier lefty judges who have become self-appointed social justice warriors. This explains the parade massacre in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and nearly every other violent assault on innocent victims for the last year. Our American left reveres criminals over law-abiding citizens. There can no longer be any doubt about that fact. The Democrat party is, quite simply, pro-criminal.

The outrageous mismanagement of COVID as an instrument of population control will go down as the second worst political crime against the American people in US history. The first is the Hillary Clinton-conceived Russia hoax. She and her cohorts belong in prison as do Fauci, Collins, Birx and all those who pushed unsafe, ineffective injections on the millions of people who believed their lies about COVID. Each of those bureaucrats abused their positions of power over the people and have blood on their hands.

“Because to take away a man's freedom of choice, even his freedom to make the wrong choice, is to manipulate him as though he were a puppet and not a person.” Madeline L'Engle

So how do we explain the fact that in countries around the world, Australia, UK, US, France, Belgium, Austria, and Canada, the police, those who were not fired for refusing the vaccine, have taken the opportunity to act like tyranny’s handmaidens rather than protectors of the people, their essential charge, the reason they signed up for the job? In Canada, a few have sided with the truck drivers’ cause, but the rest seem to enjoy the opportunity to roust good, law-abiding, non-violent protesters.

Police in Ottawa arrest a trucker protester (YouTube screengrab)

The worst cases of police abuse have been in Australia and New Zealand; In the UK, people are rudely rousted for not wearing masks, those stupid face diapers that do virtually nothing to prevent the transmission of covid. In some American cities, the police are called to remove parents from school board meetings. Something is very, very wrong. We are being lulled into communism like frogs in a slowly warming pot. Our cops who are doing the bidding of tyrannical mayors, governors, unelected “health officers,” and the Biden administration should be on the side of freedom, not authoritarianism. What gives?

The left, the “squad” for example, is all in for defunding the police. That policy has been disastrous everywhere it has been tried. Minneapolis, Portland, Oakland, San Francisco, Chicago. The police have every reason to be angry and to feel unappreciated. They have been unceremoniously and unfairly maligned.

But given the opportunity to support those who so valiantly support them, the Canadian Truckers for example, too many have taken the protests as permission to abuse law-abiding citizens who are peacefully protesting. One can understand their anger; they have been grossly unappreciated in all those cities that operate on the premise that the police are the problem. Others have been fired for some stupid violation within the woke culture that abhors free speech and “unacceptable views” (Trudeau).

There is no question about the fact that cops have been ridiculously restricted in their duties by the cancel culture that prevails and dictates they do not do their job. It is increasingly getting them killed.

So, again, why aren’t all the police in the nation on the side of the anti-mandate protesters? The vaccines have caused tens of thousands of deaths and injuries. Thousands of good cops, paramedics, nurses, doctors, and fire fighters have been fired for refusing the jabs. People who live in the moonbat blue cities who fire such people need to flee their states. Your emergency services have been drastically reduced. Just ask a New Yorker.

The agents of the FBI have been equally traitorous to the public they are meant to serve. But even more than our police, they have become enemies of the people. The deep state that is the swamp Trump promised to drain has revised their mission; they have been transformed into functionaries who do a tyrannical government’s bidding. The treatment of those who were barely present at the Capitol on January 6 is reminiscent of China’s treatment of dissidents. They, these now vicious FBI agents, have been sicced upon people like Tina Peters, a Mesa County Clerk in Colorado. Peters is a Gold Star mother who had the audacity to question the legitimacy of the voting machines used in Colorado. Her home was invaded by a dozen FBI agents who ransacked it and roughed her up without apology. These FBI agents are now Biden’s DOJ’s jack-booted stormtroopers. They have behaved similarly with countless people who were in DC on January 6 or have questioned the outcome of the 2020 election. We are living in the same version of tyranny as the Canadians. Why are our cops and FBI on the side of the authoritarians and not the people?

The obvious answer is that many of those who find jobs in law enforcement seek power over others and the permission to abuse that power when the opportunity arises. The Capitol Police sorely abused their power on January 6; they obviously had been given permission to be vicious and they were. Lt. Michael Byrd, the man who killed Ashil Babbit, was given a pass for his cold-blooded murder of the unarmed veteran. He retains his senior position while good cops who kill criminals in the process of committing crimes are sent to jail.

Our system of justice, once the best in the world, is badly broken. Criminals, even one like Quintez Brown, who tried to murder a mayoral candidate in Louisville, KY, is bailed out by BLM and good cops who kill career criminals are in prison. One would think all such cases would place cops on the side of the folks who support them, who oppose defunding, who oppose vax mandates. But, as we have seen in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Canada and here in the US, that is not the case.

Too many cops are choosing the side that uses and abuses them. Go figure. One can understand their anger at the ingratitude shown them but why align with the despots and not the people? If the Australian, New Zealand, American and Canadian police had stood up for the people they are tasked to protect, everything would be different right now. There would be no protests and the mandates would be over. Our cops are brave but need to be a bit more courageous and be on the side of freedom.