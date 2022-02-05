Whoopi needs to go

If we lived in a sane world, when a famous person says something uninformed and stupid on TV or social media, that person could apologize or double down and the public would then have the option not to watch them or to engage them. However, the Marxists have established a new standard.

Exactly a year ago actress Gina Carrano tweeted:

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…. even by children,” her post stated. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews,” the post said.

Was this awkwardly worded? Maybe. Was it offensive? Not to me and I am Jewish, but the Twitter mob swooped in and got Disney, which owns ABC, to fire her immediately. How is Gina Carrano’s situation any different than Whoopi Goldberg’s? The subject matter is the same and they work for the same company.

If Disney had any integrity, it would fire Whoopi Goldberg and it would have done it in an instant.

If Gina Carrano can’t talk about the Holocaust then neither can Whoopi Goldberg.

Conservatives and that sector of the public that is still sane need to hold these people to the same standard that they set for everyone. I am done. In the past, I would have commented that what Goldberg said was ignorant and uninformed and asserted that I would never again watch anything in which she appears. Now, I want her fired. Those are their rules, not mine—theirs.

We need to start using Alinsky’s rules on these elitists. These are the four most pertinent here:

RULE 4: “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.” RULE 5: “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.” [snip] RULE 8: “Keep the pressure on. Never let up.” [snip] RULE 12: Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.

That needs to start happening so let me be the first.

Perhaps if Whoopi Goldberg read a real history book and not the 1619 Project, she would know that Hitler referred to the Jewish people as “The Jewish Race” in Mein Kampf. Secondly, if she were more informed and not so superficial, she would know that you can’t identify someone’s race solely by skin color.

Image: Whoopi Goldberg (edited in befunky). YouTube screen grab.

I am also part Hispanic in addition to being Jewish and I have dark skin and dark hair. I have a friend whose heritage is 100% Hispanic, and she is much lighter-skinned than I am with blonde hair. If Whoopi looked at both of us standing side by side, she wouldn’t know which one of us was Jewish or Hispanic or both, and none of it should matter anyway.

Lastly, Goldberg’s last name offends me because it’s cultural appropriation. She is not Jewish and no one to my knowledge in her family has that last name. She took Goldberg as a stage name perhaps because she felt she could gain favor in Hollywood because a lot of the studio executives and big shots were Jewish. Or, maytbe it was shock humor based on a Black woman with a Jewish name.

Don’t get me wrong. Before all this stupidity. I would just write Whoopi Goldberg off as being woefully uninformed and continue to watch Sister Act, The Associate, Ghost, and all of her other movies which I love and in which I thought she was brilliant. However, this is an intense culture war so no more Whoopi Goldberg movies for me. She must be erased from public discourse forever, even though I don’t believe that she is really anti-Semitic. Those are the new rules.

Until the sane part of our society starts implementing the new rules, we will continue to live with cancel culture. Incidentally Whoopi, the Nazis pretty much invented cancel culture, just so you know. Go back to being an amazing actress, and zip it when it comes to touchy, hurtful subjects about which you’re completely clueless.