We won't soon forget Trudeau's affair with totalitarianism

What in the world is going on in Canada? Just last night, P.M. Trudeau revoked the Emergencies Act that he'd been using since last Monday to crack down on protesters. But the Parliament had approved those "emergency" measures, as we saw in news reports.

The Emergencies Act was approved in parliament by 185 to 151, with the minority Liberal government getting support from left-leaning New Democrats. The special measures, announced by Trudeau a week ago, have been deemed unnecessary and an abuse of power by some opposition politicians.

Am I the only person who thinks it's insane to do something this large on a purely party vote? Furthermore, the precedent set is dangerous by allowing authorities to declare certain areas as "no-go zones," allowing police to freeze truckers' personal and corporate bank accounts, and compelling tow truck companies to haul away vehicles. Also, some of the leaders were denied bail. And Trudeau did say that "the threat continues"...

How did Canada get here? This was not a national emergency. It was restricted to some cities and should have been handled as a local or provincial matter.

P.M. Trudeau and his colleagues in the Parliament sounded like a bunch of Democrats drunk on the January 6 story. They spoke of Nazi and Confederate flags, but no one saw them. P.M. Trudeau panicked and ran for the emergency powers, sort of like the Democrats in the U.S. issuing subpoenas.

It was a bad day for Canada, and a decision that P.M. Trudeau will regret.

