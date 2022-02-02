Tucker Carlson has some very unexpected people watching his show

Monday through Friday, Tucker Carlson is my daily indulgence. I like that he tackles issues other major media types, even the conservatives, shy away from. I like his sense of humor and his mad cackle. I especially enjoy his monologues, in which he has a knack for summing up in a relatively few minutes issues that are of profound importance to Americans. And here’s something you may not know: It’s not only conservatives like me who watch Tucker. More Democrats watch him than watch competing leftist news shows.

The Wrap looked at the numbers in the Nielsen Fusion report for October and reached that surprising conclusion. It was predictable that most conservatives watch Fox News. What was unexpected was the fact that Democrats like Tucker too:

More surprising are the stats about Carlson and Fox News’ pull with self-proclaimed Democrats. Of those demo-aged viewers surveyed who identified as Democrats, 39% chose Fox News, 31% chose MSNBC and 30% chose CNN for programming from 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET. In total-day viewership, Fox News grabbed 42% of Democrats aged 25-54, CNN nabbed 33% and MSNBC got 25%. Carlson was top among Democrats in the demo across all of cable news that month and ranked third place among Dems in total viewership, too. Of the top four programs among Democrats in total viewers, Fox News had three: “The Five,” “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and “Hannity.” The top spot in total viewers went to MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

The Wrap reminded readers that these were just the numbers for October, but it’s still telling that Tucker is drawing viewers from outside of his expected audience demographic. I’m willing to bet that the numbers are the same now...or even greater.

As I said, he’s honest, funny, and tremendously gifted at accessible political analysis. Whether or not you agree with Tucker, you’re going to learn something watching him. Even Democrats must realize that there’s nothing to be had from the networks that cried “Russia, Russia, Russia” for so many years.

Additionally, Biden’s failures as president are so abysmal and obvious that people are going to go looking for someone who explains the implosion of their world. Whether they liked Trump or not, they must realize that, during the first three years of his administration, life was great and getting greater. After only one year of Biden, life is bad and getting worse. Rachel Maddow won’t tell them the truth; Tucker will.

Now, all we must do is start getting those same conservatives to watch Dennis Prager’s 5-minute videos, which give bite-size introductions to core conservative principles and values. Then, when they’ve wised up a bit, they’ll be ready to join you, the astute and sophisticated American Thinker reader. Little bit by little bit....

And in case you missed it, here's Tucker's Monday night monologue about the Democrats' peculiar understanding of what constitutes "democracy" and how terribly the Democrat version of "democracy" is damaging America: