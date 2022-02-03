In an America full of craven Parises, be an Agamemnon

Anyone who is even passingly familiar with Homer’s epic poem The Iliad knows that it is an epic tale of betrayal, war, and retribution.

The story describes a 10 year-long siege by a newly United Greece against the city of Troy, whose walls were thought to be impenetrable by any army. Behind these walls hid the cowardly Paris, prince of Troy and son of Trojan king Priam, who snuck off in the dead of night with Helen, the wife of Menelaus, the king of Sparta and the brother of Agamemnon, king of Mycenae and commander of the Aechaen Greek army that would lay siege to Troy.

As a response to Prince Paris’s abduction of his wife, King Menelaus and King Agamemnon began an assault on the city of Troy, with Agamemnon leading a fleet of 1,000 ships to their shores and waging war that lasted a decade with legendary warriors like Achilles and Odysseus, the mastermind behind the Trojan horse and the eventual fall of Troy.

If this sounds familiar today, that might be because we are facing our own Trojan War in this country today. The far left “progressive” wing of the Democrat party, the cowards who brazenly steal and abscond with our liberties and constitutional rights in the dead of night and then hide behind their own Trojan walls of “safe spaces” and ivory tower faculty offices, the Oval Office, the Capitol building, behind the titles of CEO of entities such as Facebook and YouTube, or even behind the walls of “-isms” and “-phobes” they like to label anyone who disagrees with their politically correct agenda.

Their war on the rights and liberties of the American people, and their war on sanity, much like the Trojan War, has been raging for at least the past 10 years and, is only increasing in intensity as their impending defeat draws nearer by the day.

Unlike the Trojan War, though, which happened in a far-flung land long ago, I am talking about a very real, very present war that we as normal Americans -- Republican, independent, and even moderate Democrat -- are fighting right now on our own shores: the culture war.

Our rights and societal sanity, or, you might say, our Helen, are slowly being eroded or stolen from under our noses every day by those who call themselves “social justice warriors,” as wel as school board members, and the president of the United States. The radical left-wing agitators, violent thugs of BLM and Antifa, and neo-communists who call themselves “progressives,” are our country’s Paris. And, just like Paris, they are too cowardly to come out from behind the walls of Troy to fight us for Helen’s honor and loyalty, because they know Helen belongs to us and we will fight for Helen to the death if need be and, ultimately, they would lose that battle.

Who does that make us, you ask? Well we, the normal Americans who value the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, who believe in basic biology and anatomical facts, who think that all speech is free speech and would defend anyone’s right to use it. It's we who refuse to allow our kids to be told, by their own teachers and school boards in some cases, that they are “evil” and “oppressive” because they were born the wrong 'color' and refuse to allow boys to use girls’ bathrooms. We are none other than the heroes of the Iliad. We are Achilles, and Odysseus, Agamemnon and Menelaus, and we have come to reclaim Helen and extinguish the armies of Troy.

But before we reclaim Helen, we must first be willing to fight for her. We must staunchly refuse to deny reality when a biological man asks us to use “preferred pronouns,” indulging his delusions further. We must signal to the neo-fascist occupying the White House that under no circumstances will we put drugs into our body because the government tells us we must.

We must purge the school board members and teachers indoctrinating our children to believe in the pseudo-intellectual garbage contained in the Communist Manifesto and the 1619 Project by voting them out of office. We must deliberately go up to the walls of Troy and shout things at Paris that he doesn’t want to hear, and not back down when he starts firing arrows at our heels. We must no longer cave to left-wing mobs and issue apologies for exercising our right to free speech, and the more the left objects to what we say or issues legal or physical threats of harm, the more we need to say it.

We must not allow the truth or liberty to be crushed under the weight of left-wing lies and tyranny. We must defend all of our other constitutional rights, property, and safety of ourselves, our families, and our neighbors from the left-wing brownshirts that call themselves Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

We must find the Achilles heels of the left and lodge an arrow in them as quickly as possible, before they lodge an arrow into ours, and before they destroy the Constitution and obliterate the Bill of Rights for good. We must find the Achilles heel before all sanity remaining in this country is lost, and before future generations of Americans, who will be taught all this insanity if the left is not stopped, is lost, too.

We must tell the left to look for ships on the horizon, because Agamemnon’s fleet is about to descend on them in full force, beginning an unprecedented counterattack on them and not cease until they return Helen to us, or until we take Helen back from them by force. We need to signal to them that, like Odysseus and the Trojan War horse, we will sneak up on them when they least expect and completely sack and burn their city by crushing their authoritarianism and those who propagate it. Once we have breached their walls (or safe spaces) they will know it is all over and go into full scale retreat.

This year, we, the normal, patriotic, civilized citizens of America need to reclaim the Constitution, restore sanity, and demonstrate that left-wing authoritarianism will no longer prevail by making the mid-term elections, from the federal government all the way down to the local school board, the fall of Troy for the Democrats.

