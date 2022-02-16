The worst problems with our best judges and doctors

Last month, Supreme Court justice Sonya Sotomayor was criticized for seriously misstating figures to push Biden vaccine mandates: 100,000 children were seriously ill, with "many on ventilators." The exaggerated figures underscored an embarrassing setback for the Biden administration. Corporate media, rightfully, pointed out that Sotomayor's claims were egregious. Even the Washington Post weighed in, giving the Justice "four Pinocchios" for her false statements.

Only a few weeks prior to the justice's distorted assertion of COVID-19 effects on children, UNC Chapel Hill's Department of Pediatrics published its second dance video. Masked physicians, one sporting a velour suit coat with multiple necklaces, were filmed dancing to Earth, Wind, & Fire's "September." The UNC Pediatrics announcement alongside the video read, "[L]ove reveals itself every day as we strive to deliver culturally sensitive care to all we serve in our beautiful State."

The UNC Department of Pediatrics extols Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. The star of the pediatric musical productions, Dr. Stuart H. Gold, vice-chairs the Pediatric Diversity and Inclusion Committee (PDIC). One PDIC resource published on the UNC Department of Pediatrics website included the Genderbread Person, "an adorable, digestible model for understanding the complexity of gender." (UNC physicians failed to recognize that the Genderbread Person is outdated and has been supplanted by the "more accurate" Gender Unicorn). Physician opinions on the professorship proposal to Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of the 1619 Project, also appeared as pediatric resources. The committee declared Ms. Hannah-Jones's work "a model, to current and future generations, of how to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion." Ms. Jones has been widely discredited for distorting U.S. history to such a degree that recognized historians called her project "unbalanced" and "wrong in so many ways." Yet teaching hospital physicians took pains to tout her agenda as a timeless touchstone for all generations.

The progressive website resources vanished after they were brought to the attention not only of Dr. Gold (who initially deflected concerns) and Pediatrics Department chair Dr. Stephanie Davis, but to the members of the N.C. General Assembly University Standing Committee. The pediatric diversity committee offered no statement or explanation when the links disappeared. I offered to meet with Dr. Davis and Dr. Gold to present materials from school curricula forced on children in the name of diversity, equity, and inclusion. The doctors refused to meet with me despite their messaging of — well — inclusion.

DEI-distracted pediatric departments at state teaching institutions and sketchy medical statistics by Supreme Court justices are symptomatic of the much greater problem that has been thrust onto the American people: agenda-driven government policies that are out of touch, and worse, undermine the everyday lives of citizens. COVID-19 lockdowns revealed pretense and hypocrisy previously unseen by the American public. The switch to online schooling helped parents recognize the agenda-driven activist school curriculums. Corporate media celebrated "mostly peaceful protests" but criticized those Americans who wanted to attend church as super-spreaders.

Perhaps the worst betrayal is that by so many within the medical community. Parents struggle trying to give their children a normal life, fighting un-scientific and subjective mask mandates by school boards. Dr. Fauci and the medical community have flipped-flopped on mask-wearing repeatedly. The CDC has yet to perform randomized controlled studies on masks, and studies to which they refer are overtly problematic. And pediatricians breakdance to celebrate each other.

