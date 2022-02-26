The unexpected constitutional amendment Occupy Democrats supports

If there’s one principle that all factions of America’s leftist spectrum support, it’s that guns are bad. The only way to keep society safe, they all say, is for the government to seize everyone’s guns. However, Occupy Democrats, which is siding with Ukraine as Russia attacks it, has a newfound enthusiasm for the Second Amendment. It put out a series of tweets celebrating these weapons of war in civilian hands.

If there’s one thing history has proven repeatedly, it’s that tyrants immediately disarm their people before getting down to the serious business of imposing their will on the country. The most recent example is Canada, which has been slowly disarming its citizens for decades (and the citizens have self-righteously gone along with this to show their moral purity). It struck the biggest blow in May 2020, when it outlawed semi-automatic weapons. Then, two weeks ago, Trudeau declared martial law. I don’t know about you, but I see “cause and effect” there.

A site called Firearms Owners Against Crime has a useful little list of the gun-grabbing cause and effect in other nations throughout the 20th century: 1911: Turkey; citizens disarmed – 1.5 million Armenians were slaughtered

1929: Russia; citizens disarmed – 20 million Russians murdered

1935: China; citizens disarmed – 20 million Chinese killed

1938: Germany; citizens disarmed – 6 million Jews murdered

1956: Cambodia; citizens disarmed – 1 million “intellectuals” killed

1964: Guatemala; citizens disarmed – 100,000 Mayan Indians massacred

1970: Uganda; citizens disarmed – 300,000 Christians put to death

In America, Hurricane Katrina gave us a small insight into the importance of law-abiding citizens with arms. When the hurricane devastated New Orleans, law enforcement broke down completely. It wasn’t a matter of “when seconds count, the police are minutes (or hours) away.” Instead, the police were days or weeks away. Looters immediately went into action and the only people who were safe from them were those who could defend themselves. That’s when I switched from my lifelong Democrat habit of opposing guns to being a staunch Second Amendment supporter.

Image: Ukrainian citizens get guns. YouTube screen grab.

But again, I don’t need to tell you about the American left’s non-stop war on privately owned weapons in the hands of law-abiding American citizens. That’s why this series of tweets from Occupy Democrats, one of the hardest left organizations in America, is so delightful (hat tip: Twitchy):

BREAKING: Ukraine's Interior Minister announces that 10,000 automatic rifles have been handed out to the civilians of Kyiv as they prepare to fight tooth and nail to defend their homes against Putin's invasion. RT IF YOU STAND WITH THE BRAVE UKRAINIAN PEOPLE! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) February 24, 2022

If you’re an American who supports the Kyiv pizza shop owner who is giving free food to any Ukrainian who shows they have a gun to fight the Russian invaders — please RT and follow our account for the latest breaking Ukraine news. — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) February 25, 2022

By the way, Occupy Democrats seems awfully bloodthirsty for a group that was aggressively anti-War during the Bush administration. And while that war proved to have been a fool’s errand, it was at least undertaken with the belief that it would make America safer and stronger. Leftists, however, usually like wars that don’t benefit America.

I think we can discern a policy here: If things actually benefit Americans (the Second Amendment) or theoretically benefit Americans (the Iraq War), Democrats oppose them. However, if those same things benefit others with no comparable benefit to Americans, they get the leftists’ enthusiastic support.