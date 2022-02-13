The truckers are coming with freedom in tow

God Bless the brave Canadian Truckers and the Pandora's Box of liberty they've thrown wide open. Their spark has ignited a significant portion of the planet -- sent all manner of tyrants scrambling to silence the voices of medically terrorized and physically oppressed people the world over.

The desperation felt by heavy-handed dictators to shut down the Freedom Convoy movement can be seen in nearly every news story about the supposed "racist", "violent", "siege", "occupation", and "threat to democracy":

"We are now two weeks into the siege of the City of Ottawa. I call it a siege because that is what it is. It’s an illegal occupation." ~ Ontario Premier Doug Ford

These kinds of words have long been used to smear people and movements, deny them legitimacy, and lay the legal groundwork to exert governmental force over the situation. What this tells us is that the bad guys are extremely scared of what is transpiring, they feel their grip on power being pulled away:

CBC:

"The Windsor Police Service wants to make demonstrators clearly aware that it is a criminal offence to obstruct, interrupt or interfere with the lawful use, enjoyment, or operation of property. The offence itself is known as mischief to property. The unlawful act of blocking streets at and near the Ambassador Bridge is resulting in people being denied the lawful use, enjoyment and operation of their property and causing businesses to close down."

The abject intellectual depravity bursting from this ludicrous "warning" is overwhelming. Did they really say that the Truckers are responsible for "people being denied the lawful use, enjoyment and operation of their property and causing businesses to close down"? The entire reason protestors are out there is because the citizenry is being denied lawful use, enjoyment, and operation of their own physical beings -- resulting in a compulsory loss of work and business!

Grandpa Brandon and Tyrant Trudeau have been quick to confer about the frightening freedom happenings, join forces against their own people who merely wish to decide for themselves what should and should not be injected into their own damn bodies:

Whitehouse.gov

"The two leaders agreed that the actions of the individuals who are obstructing travel and commerce between our two countries are having significant direct impacts on citizens’ lives and livelihoods. The President expressed his concern that U.S. companies and workers are experiencing serious effects, including slowdowns in production, shortened work hours, and plant closures. The Prime Minister promised quick action in enforcing the law, and the President thanked him for the steps he and other Canadian authorities are taking to restore the open passage of bridges to the United States."

This reads almost exactly like the BS argument from the Winsor Police, no? And of course our regime here in America is lockstep with the Canadian authorities in their methods and tactics. As reported by Fox News, DHS and local law enforcement are beefing up personnel to counter vaccine mandate trucking protests on Super Bowl Sunday

I can only surmise that fear combined with total ignorance is what has led the masses to the insane conclusion that there's anything lawful about "mandating" potential injury or death upon their fellow citizens. The cherry on the top is that the idiotic vaxxes don't even work to stop infection or transmission. Their only even theoretical place is possibly reducing severity of infection for those submitting to the stabbings (at least where they aren't hurt or killed in the vaccination process). There exists no science or logic to make the case that Wuhan Plague shots are anything more than a regularly lethal means of possibly reducing the level of personal sickness. Freedom says you are allowed to be sick, sick as you want, you can even sign up to not have lifesaving assistance administered if an individual so chooses.

Here is a poor mom ended up in the hospital after being forced into taking a vax because she didn't want to miss an important wedding.

And what about this hero? He's a veteran who enlisted to die for us all if necessary, and he is being actively denied a lifesaving transplant because he refuses to be vaxxed. He says he will die before being stabbed. As a Marine, I know vets very well, he's not bluffing.).

Freedom has never been free -- and it never will be. People must always struggle and fight to keep it alive and something tangible in their lives.

"The spirit of resistance to government is so valuable on certain occasions, that I wish it to be always kept alive. It will often be exercised when wrong, but better so than not to be exercised at all. I like a little rebellion now and then. It is like a storm in the Atmosphere." ~Thomas Jefferson

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab

Jarrad Winter (Dad, U.S. Marine, Engineer, Developer, WhiteHat Hacker & Slayer of Tyranny)