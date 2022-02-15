Swamp Thing: Who is Colin Kahl?

With revelations from the Durham special counsel's investigation that the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016 paid tech executives to spy on the Trump campaign, the Trump residence, and then the Trump presidency, many political watchers think significant indictments are probably coming as a result of it. The tech executive, for one, has fired back at Durham, which, if nothing else, signals how big of trouble he might be in. John Ratcliffe, President Trump's former director of National Intelligence, thinks "significant" indictments are coming.

Adam Housley, a former Fox News correspondent who apparently still has some impressive contacts, tweeted out a couple of candidates, and boy, do they have...histories:

High level non political sources telling me that the Durham investigation has a lot of names being looked at…”two names to keep an eye on…Jake Sullivan and…… Colin Kahl….. both being looked at very closely…both of em nose deep.” — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) February 14, 2022

Who is Kahl? He was Joe Biden's former "national security adviser" during the Obama years, a malevolent character who was known for his nasty tweets against Republicans. We thought he'd disappeared years ago into the swamps of academia. However, it appears he's still active in a non-stop bid to trash Republicans.

Kahl has since gotten himself a perch at the U.S. Department of Defense, in the number-three post. He has the same smug, smarmy expression on his face as his BFF, former Obama administration national security deputy secretary Ben Rhodes, a creative writing major who ended up in the national security establishment, too, and whose real value to Obama was in his capacity for lies and domestic political dirty tricks:

Housley is getting information that he was somehow involved in the campaign of spying against the Trump campaign and Trump administration and could be an indictment target for the Durham investigation presumably based on illegal activity.

Apparently, the Trump administration knew something was going on with these characters, who all seem to be interlinked, and it was on to them back in 2017.

This lip-curdling report from the New Yorker about the Trump administration suspecting something was written about by swamp writer Adam Entous this way, claiming it was all a conspiracy theory.

It was all in their heads:

In early 2017, some of Donald Trump's advisers concluded that they faced a sophisticated threat responsible for "coordinated attacks" on the new Administration. They circulated a memo, titled "The Echo Chamber," which read like a U.S. military-intelligence officer's analysis of a foreign-insurgent network. Instead of being about enemies in a distant war zone, however, the network described in the memo consisted of former aides to President Barack Obama. The memo claimed that the "communications infrastructure" that the Obama White House used to "sell Obamacare and the Iran Deal to the public" had been moved to the private sector, now that the former aides were out of government. It called the network the Echo Chamber and accused its members of mounting a coördinated effort "to undermine President Trump's foreign policy" through organized attacks in the press against Trump and his advisers. "These are the Obama loyalists who are probably among those coordinating the daily/weekly battle rhythm," the memo said, adding that they likely operated a "virtual war room." The memo lists Ben Rhodes, a former deputy national-security adviser to President Obama, as "likely the brain behind this operation" and Colin Kahl, Vice-President Joe Biden's former national-security adviser, as its "likely ops chief." Rhodes and Kahl both said in interviews that the allegations are false and no such organization exists.

Well.

It sounds as if maybe there was an "echo chamber" after all, and it kept busy.

Kahl and his sidekick, Jake Sullivan, currently in the national security adviser's slot in the Biden White House, both would have been in on this, and both have this history of dirty tricks against President Trump and his administration.

Kahl, for one, seemed to have been the mastermind behind the smear campaign directed at Sebastian Gorka, one of President Trump's top defense advisers and a man of impeccable integrity. They actually smeared him as a "Nazi," which was utterly false, and in the end, they managed to drive him on to other successful pursuits outside the White House, which deprived the U.S. of his significant talents.

Meanwhile, according to Townhall's Spencer Brown, Jake was up to no good whatsoever:

Well, here's what Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan — then Hillary for America's Senior Policy Advisor — said in reaction to a hit piece in Slate titled "Was a Trump Server Communicating With Russia?" as he took a lead role in pushing the narrative. This could be the most direct link yet between Donald Trump and Moscow. Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. This secret hotline may be the key to unlocking the mystery of Trump's ties to Russia. It certainly seems the Trump Organization felt it had something to hide, given that it apparently took steps to conceal the link when it was discovered by journalists. This line of communication may help explain Trump's bizarre adoration of Vladimir Putin and endorsement of so many pro-Kremlin positions throughout this campaign. It raises even more troubling questions in light of Russia's masterminding of hacking efforts that are clearly intended to hurt Hillary Clinton's campaign. We can only assume that federal authorities will now explore this direct connection between Trump and Russia as part of their existing probe into Russia's meddling in our elections. Hillary's account then tweeted the statement and the hit job was complete.

Now, that's a loyal minion, someone who belongs out there with the ballot-harvesters and other slimy dirty-tricks political operatives who often get picked up by the state cops for stuffing ballot boxes. Instead, he got rewarded with the national security adviser's job.

Heckuva job, Jakey. Lucky America.

Like Sullivan, Kahl is also the sort of incompetent who ought never to have been brought near the levers of power in the Biden administration.

His appointment to the number-three spot in the Pentagon, responsible for military-civilian affairs, last year was approved in Congress with zero Republican votes.

He not only was rejected by the GOP House members because of his foul-tempered tweets, but had been the architect of the God-awful Obama-era Iran deal, which empowered the mullahs of Iran to pursue their nuclear weapons and made them cash-rich and happy. Like Joe Biden, whom he was "advising," Kahl had a horrible history of calling every foreign policy shot wrong, and he surpassed his record for that as he settled into his defense job. Kahl became the policy author of the Afghanistan pullout. He was the one who failed to plan for evacuating Americans (detailed here), leaving 9,000 Americans behind; he was the clod who ignored intelligence warnings of a mass casualty attack on one of the gates to Kabul Airport, which left 13 service members dead; and he may have been the bright bulb who decided to pull civilians out only after the military had departed the country.

The Washington Free Beacon details his incompetence here.

This exchange in Congress, shown on Twitter, shows what a cool liar he is — a man who could tell you black is white and keep at it against all evidence to the contrary:

.@ColinKahl is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the Biden regime. pic.twitter.com/lhJdAwzX0g — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) October 26, 2021

What does this have to do with his domestic political dirty trickstering?

Probably a lot. Kahl was so incompetent and so damaging to the Biden administration that he tanked Biden's poll numbers to a point of no return with that Afghanistan pullout. He ought to have been fired on the spot, with a loud kick in the keister, if Joe wanted to save some remnant of his "legacy."

But he wasn't.

Might that be because of his political usefulness to Biden as a dirty trickster? Or that he knows where all the bodies are buried?

It's hard to explain why Biden has kept him on staff, given the damage he's done to not just America, but — important to Biden — Biden.

Biden still keeps him around despite all the damage he does.

Now we hear his name whispered in connection with political dirty tricks on a scale unknown in American politics.

Does this sound like someone who could be in Durham's spotlight? Hard to say.

The only thing we do know is that Biden isn't keeping this clown on staff for his talents. He obviously has some other purpose.

