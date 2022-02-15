Are the JFK assassination lies finally coming apart?

We are closing in on 60 years since the assassination of John F. Kennedy in Dallas, and in that time there have been endless independent investigations disputing, or occasionally endorsing, the conclusions of the Warren Commission. If I were reading instead of writing this blog, at this point I would be worrying that yet another boring recitation of arcana from the mountains of evidence was about to be presented to me.

But excerpts from a new book about to be published on the assassination blew my socks off. It contains what looks like very solid evidence that Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone, and that Kennedy was killed by a bullet fired from in front of his limousine, one that entered the car through the windshield. Lee Harvey Oswald’s purported location in the Texas School Book Depository was to the side and behind the car, so he could not have fired a bullet the entered the car through the windshield.

I am so old that I watched the assassination of Oswald on live television and heard him say, “I’m just a patsy” right before he died, words that have haunted me ever since. Those are not the words of an entirely innocent man, who would have said “I didn’t do it,” or similar words of denial. No, Oswald’s words suggested knowledge of larger forces in which participated, and his realization that he had been played. And, a desire to tell his story. A desire that Jack Ruby thwarted seconds later.

Emerald Robinson has published on Substack a fascinating excerpt from a book manuscript titled The Oswald Letter, written by Thomas Lipscomb, with Jerome Koch. Full disclosure: I have been corresponding with Tom Lipscomb for many years, though we have never met. He has authored two articles for AT. But more importantly, Tom has shared his vast experience in journalism and publishing with me. So, I am inclined to grant him the presumption of integrity.

But read the excerpt for yourself and see what you think of the testimonial and photographic evidence. It’s not a very long read and it is engaging.

What have you got to lose?

