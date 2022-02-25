Russia, feeling its oats, turns on Israel

The United Nations is a completely corrupt organization that gives cover to tyrants and pedophiles, and that has made destroying Israel its primary focus. On Wednesday, even as Russian troops were massed on Ukraine’s border, the UN Security Council found time to hold a debate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Just to show how farcical the United Nations is, despite Russia being poised to attack Ukraine, the UN Security Council nevertheless followed its usual leadership rotation, making Vladimir Putin the Security Council Chairman. Thus, Russia helmed the meeting regarding the UN’s obsession: Israel.

The meeting occurred just a few hours after Israel announced its support for Ukraine. Predictably, Dmitry Polyanskiy, the deputy ambassador to the UN, announced that “Russia doesn’t recognize Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights that are part of #Syria.”

Of course, since 1967, when Russia determined that the Arabs were better Cold War allies than the tiny socialist nation it once supported, Russia has had Syria’s back. Although Israel annexed the Golan Heights in 1981, the Israel-hating nations around the world, including the Soviet Union and the Russians, have refused to recognize it.

Image: Hillel Neuer statement about the UN. Twitter screen grab.

In 1980, I spent a couple of days at a Moshav (a cooperative community of farmers, unlike a kibbutz, which is a true collective), in the shadow of the Golan Heights. Bombs fell before I arrived there and after I left. I was too young and stupid to realize that I was in danger. It was only later that I understood how vulnerable I was and, by extension, how vulnerable every Israeli was in the shadow of the Golan.

Although the left, which despises Israel and has at its heart deeply anti-Semitic people, constantly castigated President Trump as anti-Semitic, it was Trump who took the huge step of recognizing Israel’s necessary sovereignty over the Golan Heights for national security reasons. The Russians, by loudly disrespecting that American stand, are thumbing their noses at America—and perhaps doing a little nudge-nudge, wink-wink about the fact that Biden manifestly dislikes Israel, as does the new majority in his party.