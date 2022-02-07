Justin goes Castro on Canada's truck protestors

For a while there, the far-left Canadian government contented itself with deplatforming and defunding the striking Canadian truckers who are in Ottawa protesting the country's vaccine mandate.

That didn't work, so now they've gotten worse. According to Reuters:

OTTAWA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson on Sunday declared a state of emergency to help deal with an unprecedented 10-day occupation by protesting truckers that has shut down much of the core of the Canadian capital. "(This) reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government," he said in a statement. Watson, who complained earlier in the day that the demonstrators outnumbered police and controlled the situation, did not give details of what measures he might impose. The "Freedom Convoy" began as a movement against a Canadian vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers but has turned into a rallying point against public health measures and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. Amid residents' fury at the lack of official response, Ottawa police relocated some protesters and put up fresh barricades on Sunday, saying they are "collecting financial, digital, vehicle registration ... and other evidence that will be used in criminal prosecutions." They also announced they would clamp down on people attempting to bring in canisters to refuel the hundreds of large trucks blocking most roads in the city center.

According to Conservative Treehouse, which has a video, they are indeed confiscating fuel:

Video from Ottawa shows heavily armed tactical police units move in to take fuel supplies from the Canadian Truckers during their Freedom Protest.

Worse still, Trudeau himself is now trying to bring back naked Internet censorship, recrudescing a failed bill in Canada's parliament for that purpose. Even the Toronto Sun is disgusted.

Business Insider has a scornful report about President Trump supporting the protestors, misidentifying them as "anti-vaccine" when they mean "anti-vaccine mandate" which includes more details about the Canadian crackdown:

So they're investigating all of them for criminal activity (never mind that provocateurs have been turning up a lot at these freedom-oriented protests) declaring them "unacceptable" and "unlawful," and openly announcing their master plan to shut them all down. Peaceful protests? Freedom of assembly? Canada must have some version of these but not with this kind of talk.

Someone taking sides here? It calls to mind that the bulk of the strike is centered in Ottawa, the Canadian capital, and Canada's prime minister has disappeared, supposedly after a diagnosis of COVID, (a disease which didn't seem to pay much attention to his triple-vaxxing), but has put out hateful dispatches insulting the overwhelmingly peaceful protestors bringing their petitions to the capital as "fringe" and "extremist" and unrepresentative of Canada. Trudeau, by some counts, has been looking kind of bloated, strangely puffy, doughy, lately - here's a side by side from a YouTube screen shot and a Facebook 2015 post by Justin himself:

...so it's hard to say if something is going on with the state of his health or not.

But the harsh reaction is bizarre, dictator-style stuff. It reeks of the third world. Is he something of a manic-depressive like his mother was? It's by no surprise, the memes and arguments are coming back from the woodwork about Trudeau being the son of Fidel Castro.

Here are a couple of excellent accounts making that argument here and here.

Here's the meme that is going around on the Internet, as well as Twitter:

I have no idea if this guy is Castro's son or not, though I think the matter should be transparent. People can't control who their parents are. But there is a clear argument that Trudeau is acting like Castro, quite possibly his Papa Fidel, a man he refused among Western leaders to condemn at his funeral, on several fronts

Like Castro, he ignores and dismisses huge national protests, knowing that all he has to do is do nothing and they'll go away. That was the lesson Castro taught to another protege, Hugo Chavez, who let Venezuelans protest in "avalancha"-sized numbers until the cows came home, and then picked them off one by one at the time of his choosing. He got away with it, as did Castro, whose oligarchy continues to rule Cuba more than 60 years after he shot his way into power and turned Cuba into a dump.

Like Castro, he's all in for escalating the violence against protestors -- investigating them criminally, cracking down on their food and fuel supplies, yelling about American foreigners being involved (Canadian officials are actually doing that), and completely ignoring the petition of the truckers, farmers, ranchers and hinterland Canadians who have suffered for months on the useless and probably dangerous vaccine mandates and lockdowns. That's what Castro and his successors do.

Like Castro, he uses food and fuel as a weapon.

Most of all, like Castro, he's out of date, an anachronism, behind the times, clinging to the old 'wisdom' even as the rest of the world moves on. Nation after nation has come to recognize that vaccine mandates are cruel, unnecessary, and don't work, so they're getting rid of them. The U.K., Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, plenty of places are in this league. Trudeau? He's clinging to the Fauci-ite line that lockdowns and forced vaccines are the way to end a pandemic in a free society. Resistors will be starved and beaten into submission.

It's disgusting. And it's clearly a sign that Trudeau is likely losing power, losing support, and on the way out. Like his dad, he doesn't believe in loosening his grip on power and expects to rule a long time. That's the way Trudeau senior did things. That's doubly so the way Trudeau's real dad did, too.

Image: Meme, Twitter screen shot