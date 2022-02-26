Joe Biden is obviously incapacitated: What is to be done?

A few days back, Texas GOP rep. Ronny Jackson, who was the White House physician during the Obama and Trump administrations, dared to state the obvious, which is an act of bravery in current times.

Jackson called for Biden to take a cognitive test because Biden is "not fit to be our president right now" amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The following are key excerpts from his remarks during an interview:

The whole country is seeing his mental cognitive issues on display for over a year now, and there's really no question in most people's minds that there's something going on with him, that he's not cognitively the same as he used to be and, in my mind, not fit to be our president right now. Every time he gets up and talks to the American people, it's not just the American people that are watching him speak, it's the whole world, and that's part of what the problem is here. He looks tired, he looks weak, he looks confused, he's incoherent, and it sends a message of weakness all over the world, and they're seizing up on that.

Jackson provided an easy way for even regular people to verify Biden's decline.

He's got 40 years of tape, go back and look at this man, it's not like we don't have anything to compare it to. He's always made gaffes but never like this. This is something different. These aren't gaffes. This is something much more serious.

Jackson said Biden's mental fitness for office, or a lack thereof, "was on full display during the debacle in Afghanistan" and that it could "get more Americans killed" and "ultimately get us in a war because of his lack of leadership."

This isn't a mean-spirited personal attack. Jackson is merely stating facts.

The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine's website states that cognitive disorder impairment or dementia usually affects older adults. This condition affects memory, thinking, and behavior. It progresses to the point where it affects basic activities and functions.

An individual who suffers from this condition deserves compassion, care, and protection.

This individual must not be assigned stressful or complex tasks. We won't travel in a vehicle driven by such an individual or allow him to lead an elementary project. We most emphatically don't want him to lead one of the largest democracies in the world.

The decline in Biden's cognitive abilities was apparent since he launched his presidential bid. But the Democrat news media conveniently ignored it. Biden's handlers used COVID-19 as an excuse to restrict public interaction. They rigged the elections, and soon Biden was in the White House.

It has been one disaster after another since then.

His schedule proves he does very little in the White House.

Biden rarely is subjected to the press for impromptu question-and-answer sessions. We have seen many situations where Biden is prevented from answering questions by his staffers. Live broadcasts with Biden are frequently delayed by an hour, perhaps because Biden is unprepared. He always reads from a teleprompter in a fashion that makes it obvious that he doesn't comprehend the words he is producing.

He frequently escapes to Delaware, even now at the height of the crisis in Ukraine.

For his handlers, Biden is probably the dream candidate. He can barely remember the names of his colleagues, and his legacy is the least of his concerns. They can use him as their puppet to implement their radical agenda. They made the consistently incompetent Kamala Harris the vice president, rendering Biden unimpeachable.

Installing a puppet and running a government by proxy are tactics used by the deep states of third-world totalitarian regimes. It is a disgrace that this is happening in the U.S.

The lust for power and the associated pecuniary gains cause people to behave in the most inhuman fashion. It is inhuman of Biden's wife and his immediate relatives to allow this exploitation that frequently makes Biden the target of ridicule.

Biden's handlers may be able to manage an incapacitated president behind closed doors in the White House and before an obsequious media. The problem arises when he is exposed to tough customers such as Vlad Putin. Putin knows all about incapacitated leaders and how to get around them and turn it all to his advantage, having lived in his formative years through incapacitated Soviet dictators such as doddering Leonid Brezhnev; the seriously ill Yuri Andropov; the very old and incapacitated Konstantin Chernenko, who was literally propped up by his aides; and, post-USSR, the drunken Boris Yeltsin. Putin understood how to gain power during those shambling times. He probably saw the pattern repeating during his one-to-one meeting with Biden. That likely emboldened him.

The question is, what should the GOP do if they have majorities in the Senate and the House following the midterms?

Firstly, they must ensure that a thorough cognitive test of Joe Biden is conducted and that the results be made public. Perhaps Dr. Jackson can administer the test in the presence of Biden's team of doctors.

If Biden were to fail those tests, there are two choices to relieve Biden from his duties.

The first is the invocation of the 25th Amendment. Under the 25th Amendment, which has never been used previously, the vice president and the majority of the president's Cabinet determine that the president is no longer fit for office. Congress then approves that process by a two-thirds vote in both chambers.

Sen. Rick Scott has made such a suggestion following Biden's Afghanistan catastrophe.

But Kamala and the Cabinet are unlikely to initiate such proceedings.

The next choice is impeachment.

An impeachment and a conviction is probably the only way to force Biden out of his office. This will create President Kamala Harris.

Next, the GOP impeaches and convicts Harris, too. The presidency is then in the hands of the speaker of the House. What if Donald J. Trump is elected speaker of the House?

A great hypothesis, but far-fetched.

It's impossible that the GOP would convict Biden in the Senate with the likes of Mitt Romney and Mitch McConnell around.

The only realistic choice seems to be an impeachment in Congress for symbolic reasons.

But unlike Trump's two impeachments, the GOP have other reasons, besides his cognitive impairments.

Among them is Biden willfully violating federal immigration laws by throwing open the border. Also, there's Biden's conflict of interest while dealing with China and Ukraine owing to his son's shady deals with the two countries. The catastrophe in Afghanistan can also be used as a reason.

To have a president who suffers from cognitive impairments such that he is managed by handlers is a vile affront and a mockery of democracy.

Reliving him from his duties is a way to save the U.S. representative democracy. It will be an act of compassion to relieve Biden from this torture so he can lead a peaceful life in retirement.

Alas, that is unlikely to occur, and hence, the U.S. and the world have to suffer the consequences.

Image: Twitter screen shot.