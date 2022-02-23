California startup promises to connect conservative consumers with like-minded companies

Would you donate to causes that work against everything you believe in? Would you give your hard-earned money to people who will use that money to fund objectionable actions? These seem like ridiculous questions, yet for millions of conservatives, this happens daily. Whether it's ordering a cup of coffee from Starbucks, which matches donations to Planned Parenthood; dining at a restaurant that refuses to serve police officers; or banking with a financial institution that fires its unvaccinated employees, tens of millions of freedom-loving Americans are spending their money daily on companies that hate their values.

Some historians believe that the average life cycle of a civilization is roughly 250 years. Later this year, the United States will celebrate its 246th birthday. What this suggests is that this nation that has been a beacon of hope to so many around the world might have to make a crucial decision. Are we going to dissolve at the hands of authoritarian leaders who silence dissenting voices in the name of "combatting misinformation"? Or are we going to rise up, stand for freedom, and pursue the liberties that have made this nation so special in the first place?

There's the old adage, "it's all about the money." Well, what if there is a way to make sure that our money supports only businesses that support law enforcement, promote free speech, respect and protect people's freedoms, and push back against tyranny? As the CEO of PublicSq., a new app and website, which connects freedom-loving Americans to businesses that support their values, I believe that this is the solution many Americans are looking for. Seventy-one percent of Americans prefer buying from companies that align with their values, including 83% of Millennials, which means the values a company promotes matter to its customers. We at PublicSq. are creating an alternate economy where the values that have made this nation special can thrive in the marketplace.

PublicSq. launched four months ago with a limited release in California. In that short time, we've had over 30,000 downloads and 2,000 businesses join the app, including medical facilities, gyms, restaurants, and many more. We make a pledge to our users that the businesses on the app will respect the following values and agree to not spend time, money, or resources antagonistically against these values.

1. We believe The United States of America is a free country, a net-positive to the world at large, and is worth protecting. 2. We believe the Constitution & the Bill of Rights are essential and must be prioritized and respected. 3. We believe in a "limited government" system that "represents" people rather than "ruling over" them. 4. We believe in the rights of individuals to take responsibility for their own health choices. We adamantly stand against all medical mandates, including masks and vaccines. 5. We believe in sanctity and importance of the family unit, including the protection of the unborn. 6. We see people for who they are, not for their skin color, gender, or ethnicity. We believe we ought to be judged not by the color of our skin, but by the content of our character. 7. We believe in a free-market system of economics that prioritizes the voluntary exchange of goods between consumers and the businesses they patronize; free from as much government intervention as possible.

I know that at times, freedom-loving Americans can feel alone. Between the mainstream media and the woke corporations pushing their agenda, we feel as though we have nowhere to turn. But Americans who hold traditional conservative values make up the largest ideological group in the United States. If we truly want to make a difference and save this amazing country, then it's time we start to support the businesses that make America so amazing in the first place.

Later this month, we are expanding PublicSq. to the entire country. I would encourage you to join us on our journey. We have a country to save!

Michael Seifert is the CEO of PublicSq. which is a digital platform that connects freedom-loving Americans with local communities, reliable information, and the businesses that share their values.

Image: PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay, Pixabay License.