A regime built on lies

The public should be skeptical of everything they see from government or the media.

Several people from the Biden administration are claiming that Putin is planning a false flag operation in Ukraine. I have no idea whether that is true or not, but neither do the journalists repeating the story.

Shouldn’t the public be skeptical of everything the government and others tell us? After all:

We were told in Afghanistan that the Biden administration had no idea that the Taliban was advancing so fast and that our embassy would survive.

We were told that all Americans and Afghan helpers would get out before we left.

We were repeatedly lied to about the number of Americans left behind.

After thirteen Americans died, we killed two people who were described as high-level ISIS terrorists, but we weren’t given their names or titles.

When we took out a car, we were told they were terrorists. They were not.

The American people have been lied to for a long time by government officials and supposed journalists, who rarely asked any questions.

Obama and others intentionally repeatedly lied to the public to pass Obamacare. We were told that it would substantially reduce premiums and they skyrocketed.

Lois Lerner and others at IR violated the free speech rights of political opponents of Obama, lied to Congress, destroyed computers, and obstructed justice. The corrupt, politicized Justice Department decided she was above the law.

AG Eric Holder repeatedly committed perjury, yet the corrupt Justice Department didn’t care. The top law enforcement official was above the law.

Eric Holder's Long History Of Lying To Congress Before he lied to Congress while under oath about what he knew about targeting reporters, he lied about Fast and Furious. As early as the New Black Panthers case, Eric Holder had a problem with the truth. That the House Judiciary Committee is investigating whether Attorney General Eric Holder lied under oath during his May 15 testimony on Department of Justice (DOJ) surveillance of reporters comes as no surprise.

James Clapper lied to Congress about the corrupt Obama/Biden administration illegally spying on thousands of Americans. He was above the law.

Some lawmakers reacted to the long-expected resignation announcement from Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Thursday by wishing him an eventful retirement, featuring prosecution and possible prison time. The passage of more than three years hasn’t cooled the insistence in certain quarters that Clapper face charges for an admittedly false statement to Congress in March 2013, when he responded, “No, sir" and "not wittingly” to a question about whether the National Security Agency was collecting “any type of data at all” on millions of Americans.

Newly declassified memos detail extent of improper Obama-era NSA spying The National Security Agency and FBI violated specific civil liberty protections during the Obama administration by improperly searching and disseminating raw intelligence on Americans or failing to promptly delete unauthorized intercepts, according to newly declassified memos that provide some of the richest detail to date on the spy agencies’ ability to obey their own rules.

John Brennan lied to Congress and he was above the law.

CIA director John Brennan lied to you and to the Senate. Fire him As reports emerged Thursday that an internal investigation by the Central Intelligence Agency’s inspector general found that the CIA “improperly” spied on US Senate staffers when researching the CIA’s dark history of torture, it was hard to conclude anything but the obvious: John Brennan blatantly lied to the American public. Again

People inside and outside of government repeatedly lied about fictional Russian collusion with Trump. Many corrupt Justice Department officials lied to the FISA court to get the ability to illegally spy on Trump associates. Almost all were above the law.

All of these powerful people were known liars and are much more dangerous to America than unarmed people protesting an election who are treated harshly while the dangerous bureaucrats and politicians skate. Kids who don’t wear masks are treated worse than the perjurers.

People inside and outside of government have continually lied about masks, vaccines and other things relating to COVID. They intentionally lied when they called a suggestion that the Wuhan lab was the source of the virus to stifle an investigation. Fauci and others seem to have a lot to hide.

Fauci has repeatedly lied about U.S funding of the lab yet the corrupt Justice Department doesn’t care.

The physical, financial, and mental damage caused to America and other due to misinformation by so called “experts” that is widely repeated by sycophant puppets posing as journalists countries is immeasurable. While they willingly repeated the misinformation, they silenced those who dared disagree.

People inside and outside of government repeatedly lied when the spread the “hands up don’t shoot” narrative to gin up racial hate and division and especially hate of white cops.

People inside and outside of government, including known perjurers Clapper and Brennan, spread the lie that a truthful story about Biden family corruption looked like Russian disinformation because they were campaigning for Biden. That is election interference. They are still burying all the stories about the Biden crime family.

We are repeatedly lied to that Trump’s tax rate cuts cost the government trillions while the truth is that revenues have risen rapidly is widely known by the politicians and journalists spreading the lies.

Most Journalists and other Democrats know that several states intentionally violated election laws in their states but falsely claim that the election was exceptionally clean. Then they intentionally lie by claiming that election integrity laws are racist to gin up hate and division while they claim they are for unity.

As justification to destroy the fossil fuel industry and to reward special interest groups, we are constantly told that the “science is settled” that humans and fossil fuels cause temperature to rise and the climate to change. What we never see is any scientific evidence that shows a direct correlation, or causation between oil or coal use and temperatures -- because there is none. Almost all journalists repeat the talking points without doing research or even asking a question of Biden, Kerry, or anyone to justify the destruction of tens of millions of related jobs because they don’t care.

We should question everything that politicians, bureaucrats, educators, entertainers, and journalists tell us because so much is untruthful. We know that social media outlets, and most fact checkers, will gladly allow misinformation if they agree with the policies so they are worthless as watchdogs.

Indoctrination is much more dangerous to our survival, freedom and democracy than anything China, Russia, or Iran have ever done.

There are many forces seeking to destroy the U.S from within. One such force is a major Democrat contributor and advisor, named Soros, who has been busy infecting the U.S with district attorneys who let criminals run free. I have never seen Biden or other Democrat go after Soros for his contribution to rising crime.

Russia’s Communist leader Nikita Khrushchev said, “We will take America without firing a shot. We do not have to invade the U.S. We will destroy you from within....

Graphic credit: Jernej Furman CC BY 2.0 license