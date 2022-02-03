A bad week for Zucker, Whoopi and the Democrat Party

February did not greet Jeff Zucker or Whoopi Goldberg with a smile. On the contrary, Mr. Zucker just resigned from CNN over an undisclosed and "inappropriate relationship" with an associate and Whoopi was taken off stage for something she said about the Holocaust and race.

In the case of Zucker, I wonder who else at CNN knew? After all, the network was 24/7 consumed with every woman who accused Donald Trump or Brett Kavanaugh of this or that. Didn't someone at the network resign over the hypocrisy?

In Whoopi's case, it's obvious that the funny lady did not spend a lot of time studying about World War II. Like her colleagues on "The View," Whoopi has no business talking about the Holocaust or anything else of a serious nature. She is a funny actress and not much more. Worse than that, there is no one on the "The View" to challenge Whoopi when she makes such a stupid statement. Who knew that an ignorant person like the former Caryn Elaine Johnson would say something that stupid?

And the Democrat Party is not starting the month any better. This is from Ned Ryun:

If you’re a Democrat, things are going very, very badly for you. And it’s not going to get better. According to a recent McLaughlin and Associates study, 65 percent of likely voters believe that the United States is on the wrong track. That’s hardly surprising considering the multitude of poor decisions the fascists in charge have made since taking power. The McLaughlin study also showed that Joe Biden’s approval rating has crumbled to 41 percent, which is high compared to Quinippiac’s 33 percent. NBC poll numbers were so bad that noted corporate propagandist and regime cheerleader, Chuck Todd, who masquerades as a journalist for that network, admitted that Biden’s numbers put Democrats in the “shellacking” range for the midterms. Todd noted that the overwhelming majority of voters think Biden is “no longer seen as competent and effective.”

Of course, it’s been many decades since anyone in their right mind saw Biden as anything resembling competent and effective. But it is noteworthy that others are catching on.

Yes, 2022 is off to a rough start for the Democrats, from President Biden's press conference to the recent confrontation at the border between Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Border Patrol agents. Add to all of this the Zucker and Whoopi stories and we can expect to see a lot of MAGA caps this summer.

Image: CNN