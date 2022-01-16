Yes, Virginia, the January 6 ‘insurrection’ exists

Just as Francis Church of the New York Sun famously replied to 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon’s question about Santa in 1897, we too can say: “Yes, Virginia, the insurrection exists” and has for a century. But it’s not what the left and the mainstream media have identified.

The definition of insurrection includes “actions taken against an established government” for the purposes of overthrowing the government and it includes violence.

By that definition, conservatives, constitutionalists, independents, and even many traditional liberals—a majority I call Normal Americans (“Normals”)—cannot ever be guilty of that charge. Why? Because we are not trying to overthrow and replace our duly formed constitutional republic form of government. Period.

We are defending that government against an outright attack by radicals who do want to replace it, and we are pushing back against the unelected bureaucratic and authoritarian administrative state that the left uses for power and control. Normals have zero desire to collapse America, harm its economy, or enslave its people through Marxist control. Radicals do.

Radicals have been engaged in a soft insurrection with occasional violence for 100 years. Now, they’re feeling Normals rising. They recognize that, for the first time, Normals have finally had enough and are starting to challenge leftist control over institutions.

Because leftists are unable to defend their ideas in open debate, their only option is to get Normals tagged as “insurrectionists” and “domestic terrorists.” Their only option is to ‘crush’ their opponents.

Constitutional republics and socialism are oil-and-water politically and economically, and cannot co-exist, even in segments. These very radicals are the ones engaged in insurrection because their goal requires that our republic and economy collapse.

Radicals have relied upon the “violence” part of insurrection. 2020 saw over 500 riots, 35 deaths, and devastating violence against cities. They threatened to escalate this violence if Trump won re-election. And the same violence instantly stopped once Biden won. Imagine that! That was a true taste of insurrection.

But radicals have a problem. Normals have reached a breaking point and are opposing packing the Supreme Court, federalizing elections, teaching CRT and DEI to our kids, and dividing the country by race. I could list 50 more bad ideas Americans oppose.

Education is the radicals’ key to political control. Because Normal parents are now reclaiming control over school boards and content, radicals must head off the coming political slaughter before it permanently threatens their century-long, now failing, march through the institutions. The path they’ve chosen is to escalate their march to a hot insurrection as an excuse to use the Administrative State to crush the Normals while they still have power.

Image: Kenosha burns. YouTube screen grab.

This Radical insurrection has three components. One, radicals cannot let stand America and its constitutional, federated form of governance which ensures freedom and equality for all individuals through a masterful construction that ensures protection for the individual versus the group, private property rights versus the collective, and the freedoms of speech, religion, and other rights versus state control by elites.

Two, radicals promote progressive, Marxist, capital ‘S’ socialism with the goal of moving America to a globalist collective model with the lowest denominator being group identity.

Three, radicals must destroy Normals, who recognize that America remains a beacon to the world and offers the best chance for success in life to anyone, without restrictions due to immutable characteristics, such as race, sex, national origin, and ethnicity.

Radicals’ efforts to carry out this insurrection using the Frankfurt School’s Critical Theory and the Marxist tools of division—all seen today in cries of “racism” or inserting race at every turn—haven’t done the job. So...

Et Voila! the radicals use January 6 (which will be uncovered as an inside false flag) to turn their cold insurrection hot and blame Normals. On January 6, they didn’t get the ball to their goal, so they’ve instituted the January 6 hearings. Radicals are desperate to blame Normals, making that “insurrection” ‘go critical’ so they can claim the right to crush the Normals. That is the true insurrection.

Mene, Mene, Tekel, Upharsin. Radicals have seen the handwriting on the wall and, just as did King Belshazzar, they know their days are numbered. And they are scared, and scared people are prone to violence.

A paraphrase of Frank Church’s famous response:

“...Yes, Virginia, there is an Insurrection. It exists in the minds of leftist Radicals as certainly as they believe in cancel culture, White privilege, and in their false truths of social justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and you know that they abound and give to leftists their highest beauty and joy because it gives their lives meaning if they can control others. Alas! how dreary for them would be the world if there were no Insurrection! ...

“...No Insurrection! The insurrection Radicals used for setting up and crushing Normals will be their downfall, just as the evil Haman was hung on his own gallows. Thank God! That actions by Normal Americans lives and lives forever. A thousand years from now, Virginia, nay, ten times ten thousand years from now, it will continue to make glad the heart of all generations that the Normals of this time stood up and stopped it.”