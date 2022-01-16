A Danish newspaper decided to finally ask questions. Sadly, most American journalists won't

A Danish newspaper has finally figured out that it should not be a propaganda arm of the government and should have always asked questions about COVID instead of just repeating what they were told like puppets. It is sad that most American journalists continue to be propagandists pushing the fear agenda to get the public to submit to dictatorial edicts.

"We Failed": Danish Newspaper Apologizes For Publishing Official COVID Narratives Without Questioning Them

In August, Germany's top newspaper, Bild, apologized for the outlet's fear-driven Covid coverage - with special message to children, who were told "that they were going to murder their grandma." Now, a newspaper in Denmark has publicly apologized for reporting government narratives surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic without questioning them. We failed," reads the article's headline from tabloid Ekstra Bladet, which goes on to admit that "For ALMOST two years, we - the press and the population - have been almost hypnotically preoccupied with the authorities' daily coronavirus figures. WE HAVE STARED at the oscillations of the number pendulum when it came to infected, hospitalized and died with corona. And we have been given the significance of the pendulum's smallest movements laid out by experts, politicians and authorities, who have constantly warned us about the dormant corona monster under our beds. A monster just waiting for us to fall asleep so it can strike in the gloom and darkness of the night. THE CONSTANT mental alertness has worn out tremendously on all of us. That is why we - the press - must also take stock of our own efforts. And we have failed. WE HAVE NOT been vigilant enough at the garden gate when the authorities were required to answer what it actually meant that people are hospitalized with corona and not because of corona. Because it makes a difference. A big difference. Exactly, the official hospitalization numbers have been shown to be 27 percent higher than the actual figure for how many there are in the hospital, simply because they have corona. We only know that now. [Bold in Zero Hedge original]

Recently, Dr. Fauci has been saying that COVID will eventually infect just about everyone.

No matter how often Dr Fauci and the CDC have spread misinformation to the public, most of the media has treated their statements as infallible and have sought to silence and disparage anyone who dares disagree.

Sadly, they rarely ask questions, so I will gladly give them suggestions if they ever decide to do their jobs and seriously question Dr. Fauci and the CDC:

Doesn’t it indicate that the vaccines, masks, social distancing, lockdowns, and quarantines are not mitigating factors if almost everyone will eventually get the disease?

Doesn’t medical science show that a significant percentage of people build up natural immunities to a virus if they have had that virus or a similar virus during their life? Aren’t natural immunities safer and more reliable than taking multiple experimental shots that sometimes work to prevent the virus and sometimes don’t?

So why don’t you and the CDC recognize the science of natural immunity instead of supporting mandates for everyone to get shots or get fired?

Aren’t many more young adults and children dying from fentanyl, drug overdoses and suicide than COVID? Why do you and CDC seem so unconcerned about the open border where the illegal drugs flow through? Aren’t you supposed to look out for the health of all Americans?

Why do you and others blame Trump for his response to the virus when it was you who said in February 2020 that COVID would be a minuscule problem in the U.S. and people shouldn’t wear a mask? After all, you are supposed to be the expert, aren’t you?

Why did CDC spread the misinformation, without scientific evidence, in March 2020 that COVID would easily spread off surfaces and would survive on surfaces for significant amounts of time.

How much money and nonproductive work has been caused by that misinformation?

How many people still believe the original misinformation?

Isn’t it true that states that don’t have a mask mandate and more severe restrictions have done as well or better than states with the strict mandates? Doesn’t that show that the masks are not a solution?

Why did you brag about how well New York was doing when it was well know that he, and other governors, were causing excess deaths by forcing nursing homes to take in sick patients?

Isn’t it bad public policy, and terrible for scientific analysis, to deflate the numbers of deaths caused by cancer, heart disease, diabetes, Obesity, strokes, and other causes and inflate the numbers caused by COVID?

Why do you, the CDC and others block the use of Ivermectin and other drugs that might save lives?

"Ivermectin (identified as curative in April 2020) works throughout all phases of illness because it both inhibits viral replication and modulates the immune response."

Why have you and others sought to downplay the Wuhan lab as the potential or probable source of COVID? Is it because you may be culpable?

Why would we mandate vaccines even when the Pfizer CEO says they don’t work on the current variant that almost all people are getting?

Have we ever had a vaccine to prevent the common cold? Why should believe they will find one to prevent Omicron?

Sadly, most people pretending to be journalists, won’t ask any questions. They are too busy campaigning for Democrats and pushing their leftist agenda to remake and destroy America.

I keep wishing some enterprising reporter would do a simple amount of investigative reporting on climate change. There needs to be just one question:

Can you show us some piece of scientific data that shows a direct relationship between temperatures and fossil fuel use over the last 150 years?

Give the simple project to a 7th grader with two variables, temperature and crude oil use and ask for a line graph.

The temperature line, would be horizontal, with periods where the temperature goes up and own and with a minor rise over the total period. . The crude oil line would be almost vertical with an exponential rise from around zero to around 100 million barrels per day.

Why would anyone advocate destroying an industry, that has greatly improved the quality and length of everyone that uses it, when there is zero correlation?

Caricature by Donkey Hotey CC BY 2.0 license