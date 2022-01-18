Who knew that some Democrats are having second thoughts?

We heard President Biden deliver a clarion call about standing with him or those dreaded figures of the past? This is how President Biden put it:

"Do you want to be the si- — on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?"

Wow. That was right to the point.

Unfortunately, some Democrats in competitive elections would rather talk about something other than BBB or voting rights. This is from the Washington Post:

In an in-person meeting Wednesday at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee headquarters between front-liners and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) suggested that until there is a resolution in the Senate on the social spending plan, House leadership should be bringing bills to the floor that are top of mind for constituents like keeping schools open, addressing inflation and increasing testing supplies to combat ongoing pandemic woes.

Yes, Democrats who live between the coasts rather than Twitter are not hearing about voting rights or Build Back Better when they chat with constituents. What they are hearing about is the price of everything, more inflation, the price of bread and beef, more inflation, the price of gasoline, schools closed and waiting three hours to get a COVID test. (By the way, I waited three hours to get a test here in North Texas.)

Furthermore, every time one of these Democrats turns on the TV they hear a Democrat Party that makes no sense to anyone who is living in the real world. Just look at the disproportionate amount of time that a couple of TV channels spent talking about January 6th.

So Democrats want their House leadership to live in the real world even if that means getting accused of siding with Jefferson Davis.

