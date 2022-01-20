When Joe Biden speaks, sane people are horrified

If there was any doubt that Joe Biden is unfit for the office of President of the United States, yesterday’s marathon press conference put such qualms to rest. But the signs have been there all along, while his decline into incoherent totalitarian irascibility is accelerating.

His painfully over-long press conference on Wednesday, only his second of this long and miserable year of drastic inflation, lunatic covid restrictions, vaccine mandates, etc., confirms the decline. It did not put anyone’s fear about Biden’s competency at rest. Faux reporters like Yamiche Alcindor and Jennifer Rubin swore Biden performed brilliantly but every rational person watching knew it was a “slow-motion train wreck.”

The sad aspect of it all was that one could tell Biden thought he was dazzling his audience. He was, as usual, quick to anger when asked a question that intimated that he was less than the best President ever. He insisted that he had outperformed all previous presidents! He accepted no responsibility for inflation, for the disastrous debacle in Afghanistan, for the administration’s confusing and ever-changing advice and restrictions re: COVID. Everything and anything that has gone wrong is not his fault.

There were many moments of awkward silence as he thumbed through notes on the podium or suffered one those mind-freezes that have become so familiar. He seemed to throw Ukraine under the bus by approving of a “minor incursion” by Putin into that nation.

The White House spent the day trying to walk that one back. Psaki released this statement:

President Biden has been clear with the Russian President: If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border, that's a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our Allies," Psaki said. "President Biden also knows from long experience that the Russians have an extensive playbook of aggression short of military action, including cyberattacks and paramilitary tactics. And he affirmed today that those acts of Russian aggression will be met with a decisive, reciprocal, and united response.

He said nothing of the kind. Exactly who is in charge?

Except for one softball question from Alcindor, and several from Cecilia Vega and one from Janet of Univision which did point up the cruelty of Biden’s open border policy, there were few other probing questions about the ongoing invasion across our southern border and the explosion of human and child sex trafficking and import of fentanyl as a result. He blathered on without actually answering them other than to say how wonderful his policies are compared to Trump’s.

He still will not allow journalists to visit the facilities housing the thousands of migrants there. Biden is effectively a partner-in-crime with the drug cartels that are reaping vast billions thanks to Biden’s open border policy. There were no questions about the horrific rise in crimes across the nation in Democrat-run cities with Soros-placed district attorneys who consistently value criminals over victims. These DAs, like Gascon in Los Angeles, Boudin in San Francisco, Kim Gardner of St. Louis, Krasner in Philadelphia, John Chisholm of Milwaukee, Alvin Bragg in Manhattan all believe in bail “reform,” which essentially means no bail; criminals have been given the freedom to commit crimes again and again with impunity. The list of homicides and other violent crimes committed by people released onto the streets by these DAs is the saddest commentary of all and Biden has never uttered a word of opposition to these DA’s intentional destruction of civil society.

While Biden got some challenging questions that triggered his quick temper, the reporters in that room today were more concerned with Russia, masks, and vaccine mandates. There was one questions about China, our most fearsome enemy, to which Biden gave a long rambling non-answer. He will never anger China; they own him. China is currently suffering another wave of some variant or another just as the winter Olympics are about to begin. No one questioned the wisdom of sending our athletes into the super-spreader event of all time.

But the presser only confirms what Biden proved over a week ago. The speech that Biden angrily delivered in Georgia on January 11th was an abomination and only those Democrats blinkered by mindless devotion to the progressive hate-America agenda could or would dare to defend it. As he ranted on and on, one had to wonder “Who wrote this? Who loaded it onto the teleprompter without a sense of dread?”

Neither of Biden’s principal speechwriters, Vinay Reddy and Jon Meacham, have admitted to it. So full of contempt for anyone who operates in opposition to the progressive, anti-white agenda, it sounded as though it was written by Louis Farrakhan or Stokely Carmichael.

There is no tolerance for disagreement within the current radical leftist mob. If one does not succumb to Biden’s (or his puppet-masters’) commitment to transforming America into a Marxist hell ala Venezuela, we are deemed the worst sort of racists; we are akin to Bull Connor, George Wallace and Jefferson Davis.

Exactly to whom was this speech meant to appeal? Those who embrace the racist aims of Black Lives Matter perhaps were cheering him on, but most black Americans were likely to be as horrified as everyone else who heard it. Contrary to the left’s mantra that blacks should not have to show voter ID, a majority of blacks strongly support voter ID.

It was insulting and offensive, but it was vintage Joe Biden. He has always been an unprincipled man – consider his abhorrent treatment of SCOTUS nominees Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas at their confirmation hearings – and he’s always been a dim demagogue, interested only in advancing his personal power for financial gain. There is not an iota of decency in Joe Biden; never has been.

That speech in Georgia revealed who and what the man really is, a thug and a bully. Quoting Ken Masugi at American Greatness:

“The Biden speech is one no president should give, they, and the whole establishment punditry, agreed. None of them pointed out it was the latest in Biden’s history of racial fanaticism.”

The bill is not a voting rights bill since there is no voter suppression in this nation. It is designed to enable the Democrats to steal all future elections with mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting, no voter ID, indiscriminate voter drop boxes for stuffing. See Hans von Spakovsky’s column on what the bill does.

The Wednesday press conference only proved again that this President and his staff are incompetent, that Biden himself is not mentally fit, that the Democrat party is officially a Marxist party that cares not one whit about the American people or the Constitution. These are dangerous times. The mid-term elections cannot come soon enough.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab (cropped)