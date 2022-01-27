We’ve seen the needle and the damage done

Petulant Neil Young is trending in Memeville so it wasn’t a great leap to recall one of his best-known songs. Then other news I read today drove home the point.

Daniel Horowitz, tweeting as @RMConservative, wrote

I can share with you from attorney Thomas Renz that the number of cancer diagnoses in the military’s DMED system went from a 5-year average (2016-2020) of 38,700 per year to 114,645 in the first 11 months [later corrected to 10 months] of 2021. This is a predominately young population. Unlike VAERS where the naysayers can suggest that anyone can submit, this is only by military doctors and quantifies every single ICD code in the military for tri care billing of Humana. This is the ultimate defined and finite population with excellent surveillance.

This represents a 355% increase over the most recent 5-year average. Appalling.

A short excerpt of Thomas Renz’s congressional testimony can be viewed here.

I’m not an anti-vaxxer. In fact, due to my years of travel I’ve been vaccinated against just about everything except anthrax and Japanese B encephalitis. Had the rabies series twice. I am an anti-co-vaxxer (not vetted well enough for my taste) and an anti-mandate-vaxxer (smaller government proponent) but to each his or her own.

Most of us are scientifically savvy enough to understand that correlation is not causation; however, all these co-vax adjacent events do require serious consideration.

Celeste McGovern wrote last month about data revealed in one of the first reports Pfizer released after losing its appeal to take 55 years to respond to a FOIA request. In it, there is information that 270 “unique pregnancies” were exposed to the vaccine. Out of the 32 pregnancies with a known outcome, 28 resulted in fetal death. She sought confirmation.

I called Pfizer and emailed questions to their media rep. Were 28 of 32 known pregnancy outcomes actually fatal in the first 10 weeks that the vaccine became available, as their report suggests? That’s an 87.5% pregnancy loss rate? And only one pregnancy outcome was “normal”? Please correct me if I’m wrong about this. No reply.

She cites a number of studies, including one that reports a spontaneous abortion rate of 82% to 91% among women who were vaccinated early in their pregnancies.

The live-shattering news of a cancer diagnosis brings grief not just to the patients, but their family, friends, coworkers, and community. Loss of a child in utero is often privately grieved but is no less devastating to those closely connected to that loss. Rising reports of cardiac events among young men athletes are all the talk among sports fans. Free West Media compiled a list of 69 such events occurring in just one month.

One thing particularly struck me as I listened to Dr. Peter McCullough’s sit down on the Joe Rogan podcast. He said the primary focus all along should have been on treating sick people. Rather than throwing everything that might work at the sick here in the United States, Dr. Tony Fauci, the leader of the guv’s WuFlu response team (yeah, I know coronavirus is not an influenza), went straight for prevention through vaccination.

Fauci’s track record on prevention and vaccination for HIV/AIDS should have warned the others on the team that this might not be his strong suit. He’s been working on it for four decades. Yet, in 2019 he said, “If you want a truly global, effective, durable end to the epidemic, the only way you’re going to do that is with a safe and effective vaccine together with all the other preventative modalities.” Sound familiar?

Biden’s canceled mandates, including the strangely not-yet-canceled one requiring vaccination of health care workers treating Medicare clients, have already caused significant loss of employment, disrupting families, businesses, and communities. State and local, university- and institutionally-based mask, vaccination, vax passport, and child-restrictive mandates continue to have nothing but negative effects on We The People.

Loss of life, especially in nursing homes where governors required that health-fragile elderly be exposed to infected individuals, loss of education, loss of opportunity, loss of celebrating life events together...all will be irrecoverable. Just the loss of normalcy, like schoolchildren working collaboratively on an assignment, will affect us long after the pandemic fades away.

This generation may never recover from Fauci’s Folly. And everyone opting for the co-vax is still relieving all participating parties of liability. Perhaps in days to come, the cry of No Justice, No Peace will take on a whole ‘nother dimension. That’s because we’re seeing the needle and the damage done.

Anony Mee is the nom de blog of a retired public servant.