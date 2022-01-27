Buyer’s remorse versus the State of California

A new bill has been proposed in California’s legislature. State senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) wants to require COVID “vaccination” for all the state’s schoolchildren, K-12 ostensibly to make schools “safe.” Meanwhile, there’s reality, which dictates that buyer’s remorse is hitting the populace in heavily vaccinated countries. But still, the press ignores it all.

In Israel, with a 95% vaccination rate, there are currently nearly 450,000 active cases. There are fewer than 10,000,000 Israeli citizens, so around one in 20 Israelis currently have COVID. Denmark is similar—highly vaccinated, with an infection rate higher than ever before. Higher, even, than before there were vaccines.

Even as California doubles down on stupid, the case rate there is falling as Omicron runs thorough and the death rate, already low from the variant, is down even more. My county, Alameda, sits at -2 deaths for the last two weeks. I guess that means they decided two people didn’t actually die of the virus. Since January 11, nine people have died of COVID, and 11 have been eliminated from the death toll. In the last week, one person died in a county of just under 1.7 million residents. Yet we’re moving towards more restrictions.

With the disclaimer that I am not really comfortable with statistics and math, I dig into the numbers. I looked up “all-cause mortality” for California and found a curious thing. The “total” state chart only runs from January 2017 to August 2020. What happened to the rest of 2020, and the entirety of 2021? Did they notice, as I did, that, despite vaccines, more people are dying than expected, and then try to hide it, hoping nobody would notice? To find out more, you need to go here, to the U.S. reports for 2021.

In the “California only” section, if you do the math you’ll see that, through June 2020, there was a pretty simple percentage that could be calculated, with mortality increasing around 1%, sometimes a bit more, year to year in a given month. Then came July 2020—usually a month with deaths at the lower end of the statistical spectrum. We had a 1.25% growth in the death rate, which repeated in August.

The “California only” section notes that

California reported 326,648 deaths of all ages for the year 2020. Expected deaths were 287,849. That is an increase of 38,799 deaths (+13.5%). To date, for the year 2021, California reported 336,364 deaths of all ages. Expected deaths thus far, were 286,274. That is an increase of 50,090 deaths (+17.5%).

It also comes out to about 6,000 deaths per month in excess of what was the “norm” in 2018 and 2019.

That is not small potatoes. It’s not easy to evaluate the meaning of such statistics, but comparing the trends over time alarms me. Since vaccination started, we still have had a climbing death rate that is statistically significant. If the vaccine worked, we should have had exactly the opposite.

Image: Vaccinating a child. Freepik license.

I can’t draw any firm conclusions because it’s a snapshot that doesn’t account for other variables. Maybe our homeless, unhealthy population’s growth had something to do with it. Maybe our border policies, which bring both immigrants and deadly drugs. Or maybe it’s because the vaccine is deadly. The bottom line is that vaccinating has not improved health, so far as I can see. So why are we insisting on continuing it, in mandating it? It makes no sense!

That said, we have a new source of information. From Ron Johnson’s Congressional hearings, The Blaze’s Daniel Horowitz reported:

I can share with you from attorney Thomas Renz that the number of cancer diagnoses in the military’s DMED system went from a 5-year average (2016-2020) of 38,700 per year to 114,645 in the first 11 months of 2021. This is a predominately young population. Unlike VAERS where the naysayers can suggest that anyone can submit, this is only by military doctors and quantifies every single ICD code in the military for tri care billing of Humana. This is the ultimate defined and finite population with excellent surveillance.

Think about this. That’s a 3-fold increase in cancer among the healthiest among us. What else don’t we know about this “vaccine?”

I know for sure is that there is zero reason to inject a biologic with unknown long-term effects into the arms of every child in the state, especially as some of the long-term ill effects are just coming clearer. Just ask an Israeli or a Dane. Or a European athlete (especially soccer players!). I know they’re all vaccinated; in fact mostly triple or even quadruple vaccinated, and getting Omicron anyway. And athletes are dropping on the field of play, with serious and sometimes deadly heart problems.

I’d love to ask Boris Johnson in England why he just did an about-face. I’m guessing he looked at the readily available information, then decided to end all mandates for his country because they were counterproductive. Isn’t it time we did the same? Oh, wait…. We have a government that wants to perpetuate the delusion at all costs, including destroying our children’s lives.