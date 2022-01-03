Twitter bans Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Where is the GOP?

I'm not the biggest fan of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the GOP congresswoman who just got banned on Twitter. She tends to speak a little wildly. The hard reality, though, is that she's better than any Democrat alternative.

That doesn't seem to have gotten through to the GOP leadership in Congress, which ought to be stamping mad about the naked Twitter censorship that came of this ban, shutting down and silencing another fellow Republican. Any outrage? Based on what I've seen so far, they haven't said a thing.

Here's the hostile New York Times report about the original event:

Twitter suspended Ms. Greene’s account after she tweeted on Saturday, falsely, about “extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths.” She included a misleading chart that pulled information from a government database of unverified raw data called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, a decades-old system that relies on self-reported cases from patients and health care providers. Twitter said that Ms. Greene had a fifth “strike,” which meant that her account will not be restored. The company had issued her a fourth strike in August after she falsely posted that the vaccines were “failing.” Ms. Greene was given a third strike less than a month before that when she had tweeted that Covid-19 was not dangerous and that vaccines should not be mandated.

This doesn't sound like anything that isn't out there and being tweeted by huge numbers of people on Twitter. I know I've posted some of those things with no consequenced, but I also know that I am partially shadowbanned so I don't have significant numbers of followers. Greene, however, likely did have a lot of followers, as well as a lot of opprobrium on the left. They've been gunning for her since the day she was elected congresswoman from Georgia, managing to persuade all Democrats and 11 Republicans to vote to take away her committee assignments, based on a past history of liking QAnon comments on social media, which was a stance she renounced. Too bad about Georgia voters and their interests, which Greene's committee assignments represented.

Worse still, these clowns are selective in their outrage, declining to yank a committee assignment from Rep. Ilhan Omar on the House Foreign Affairs committee, despite her history of nasty anti-Semitic statements, laced with crude, Jew-hating, tropes. Nor did they get out a condemnation of her for her rabid anti-Semitism, let alone an apology. The resolution they passed condemned all hate speech as if it all was equally prevalent, what with Omar spouting her disgusting tropes straight from the literature of a fourth-world bottom-of-the-barrel socialist hellhole. Everybody does it, you see.

So now Twitter has decided to pick on Marjorie Taylor Greene, seeing that the GOP didn't do much for her when her committee assignments were taken away. Omar, fine, Greene, maximum punishment. And the Twits of Twitter saw the perfect opportunity.

Where is the GOP to condemn this banning of one of its voices? President Trump has stood up for her, but House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy hasn't. Where is GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in this? She ought to be blasting this from the high heavens, this silencing of a popular GOP voice.

What's missing here is that Georgia's voters elected Greene. If they don't like her, they and only they, have the right to replace her with someone else. All we are seeing from the left are aggressive (and actually sexist, truth be known) bullying and hazing of Greene, and the GOP standing around as if nothing is happening. Democrats circled their wagons to defend the hideous Omar. The GOP on the far-less-offensive Greene? Not so much.

It's bad stuff because the GOP stands to win the 2022 midterms and is likely to retake power by early 2023. Everyone, including Twitter's bullying censors, knows this. The GOP can't do much now, but it can huff, puff, and threaten to blow Twitter's house down for this come 2023, and the Twitter punks know this. Twitter should be afraid of annoying them at this point, and this banning demonstrates that they aren't.

What's wrong with this picture? Twitter should fear the GOP at this point, given that they have already banned the leader of the GOP, President Trump himself and are on record as manipulating the 2020 election results. They should be crapping their pants, actually, given that Article 230, which shields them from lawsuits newspapers aren't shielded from, stands to be yanked, vetoed by Joe Biden, and then overrode with this coming GOP Congress. Or so they say. Does Twitter believe them? Does Twitter have good reason to believe them? Well, they are still silencing and picking off GOP voices, one by one, brazenly demonstrating to the GOP who's boss, so draw your own conclusions.

Don't think this will be the last of this slimy politically motivated bid to silence the GOP. They'll pick off others now that they've gotten away with banning her.

Where is the GOP?

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0