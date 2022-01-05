Top five media lies of 2021

5 -- CRT is not taught in schools

After Critical Race Theory became a key issue in the Virginia gubernatorial race, corporate media outlets such as CNN started to claim that Critical Race Theory was not taught in school at all despite it being publicly promoted by the Virginia Department of Education. Multiple show hosts from MSNBC and CNN continued to push the lie that CRT does not exist at all.

4 -- "60 Minutes" deceptively edited Ron DeSantis interview

CBS News’ “60 Minutes “deceptively edited a clip from a press conference that Florida governor Ron DeSantis gave about the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The misleading clip suggests that DeSantis had awarded Publix, a popular supermarket chain in Florida, with the opportunity to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines because of the campaign donations he received from the corporation. CBS removed all the parts DeSantis spent explaining that Publix had actually been selected due to the hundreds of locations they had across the state, leaving only the part he calls the accusations “fake narrative.” CBS never apologized or retracted the video.

3 -- Border patrol agents whipping immigrants

In September, the corporate media started publishing stories and photos of a group of border patrol agents in horses whipping Haitian immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Multiple Democrat politicians were quick to condemn the “horrifying” acts. The border patrol agents clarified that the “whips” in those photos were only the reins of their horses. The photographer who took the photos also publicly said he did not see any agent carrying a whip.

2 -- Ma’Khia Bryant was murdered by a racist police officer

In April, a police officer shot Ma’Khia Bryant, a black teenager in Columbus, Ohio, as she was trying to stab another girl. The footage from the officer’s body camera made it very clear that the shooting was justified and the officer acted to save the woman’s life. The corporate media ran with the story that Ma’Khia Bryant had been murdered by a police officer because of her race. Many outlets, such as the New York Times and The Daily Beast, even claimed she was unarmed at the moment of the shooting.

1 -- Kyle Rittenhouse is a white supremacist who shot black people

Kyle Rittenhouse was a 17-year-old teenager who shot three men in self-defense during a Black Lives Matter riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His trial took place in November of 2021. Video evidence made it clear that Rittenhouse had acted in self-defense. All the looters he shot were white. The facts did not stop the media from trying to portray Rittenhouse as a white supremacist who “crossed state lines” to murder black people. Despite having the entire mainstream media playing against him, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges. Rittenhouse has said that he is looking into the possibility of suing the corporate media for defamation.

