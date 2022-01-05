January 6 will come and pass quickly

In a couple of days, it will January 6 plus 1, or the first anniversary of what they call the “insurrection,” a threat to democracy, and the day that the world came to an end. Well, that's what you'll hear on the coverage that few people will actually watch.

On the flip side, where is the coverage of what happened last summer, i.e. neighborhoods burning and businesses owned by minorities destroyed? Who remembers that "insurrection" when federal buildings and police stations were attacked?

This is a great summary from Jeffrey Lord:

What is particularly telling about the hysteria over January 6 is that infinitely worse riots took place across America in 2020 -- a series of genuine and decidedly violent insurrections in the name of Black Lives Matter -- and there is nary an investigation in sight. So as January 6 of 2022 is upon us, let’s do a little compare and contrast as the hysteria about January 6, 2021, is whipped up in the liberal media. There were five deaths in the Capitol riot. One, Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed woman, was shot to death by a Capitol police officer. The other four deaths included three who died of natural causes and one from a drug overdose. One of the fatalities, whose death was ruled as from natural causes, was a Capitol Hill police officer. Altogether there were 138 police officers injured, 73 of them from the Capitol Hill Police and 65 from Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police. According to the Major Cities Chiefs Association, 574 riots took place across America between May 25 and July 31 of 2020 after the death of George Floyd. The report states that “more than 2,000 officers sustained injuries in the line of duty.” Say again, not 138 injured police officers but more than 2,000 police officers were injured -- and not a blink from the January 6 Committee.

Not a blink from the committee and total memory loss from most of the media.

By the way, I am not defending what people did a year ago at the Capitol. It was stupid and actually stopped what was going on in the Congress to talk about the election problems. In other words, January 6 did not help those of us who had questions about the last election.

Nevertheless, the one-sided approach to January 6th is why most of the public will be watching something else tomorrow. Furthermore, where is the investigation on the absence of police protection that day? Who decided not to protect the Capitol with thousands of people in the streets?

January 6th will come, pass, and nothing much will change. On the morning of January 7th, your gasoline prices and border chaos will not change one bit because of all the noise on January 6th. Turn off the TV and go out for a walk.

