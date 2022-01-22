The Hodgetwins want to take back Black History Month

Kevin and Keith Hodge, two sharp and hilarious brothers also known as the Hodgetwins, are on a mission to save America from a racist ideology. The brothers have also found a unique way to celebrate and advance Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s powerful legacy at the same time.

Dr. King called for all to be judged by what we do rather than how we look. In celebration of Black History Month, the twins and their publisher are giving away 10,000 free picture books to combat the spread of Critical Race Theory (CRT), which forces everyone to be judged not by what they do, but by how they look.

The Hodgetwins acknowledge that Martin Luther King played a role in the development of their picture book, More than Spots and Stripes. The book pushes back against the harmful idea of judging people based on the color of their skin and mirrors MLK’s famous “I Have A Dream” speech. The Hodgetwins told Fox: “We need books that teach the truth and that’s exactly why we wrote our book, More Than Spots and Stripes. Because no child should be taught that they can’t succeed in life because of the color of their skin.”

To teach children the truth about CRT and celebrate the genius of King's unifying dream, publisher BRAVE Books and the Hodgetwins are giving away a free copy of More than Spots and Stripes to the first ten thousand people who request it on their website, bravebooks.com during February. CEO Trent Talbot said “BRAVE Books was started because of people like Martin Luther King. My wish is to conserve the foundational principles MLK stood for. His bravery is more than enough to celebrate today by doing this huge giveaway. We are going to be BRAVE just like he was.”

The story takes place on Freedom Island, a Marvel-like universe in which all of the BRAVE Books are set. It centers on a racing school with two types of cheetahs: those with just spots, and those who also have stripes. A deceptive racer named Bella comes to address the school, saying that all the Stripes have been secretly and unknowingly cheating and harboring secret hatred towards their spotted teammates. The book’s main character, a striped cheetah named Rebel, begins to worry that her spotted teammate and best friend is sabotaging their races. Rebel must decide whether Bella is speaking the truth about her friends, or she’s lying for some purpose.

In the book’s stunning conclusion, Rebel references Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous dream that he hoped his children would “be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin.” Rebel says, “We should choose our friends based on their choices, not the patterns of their fur.”

"The importance of our book is to keep the country going in the right direction that MLK fought and died for," the Hodgetwins said. "The dream that one day we will all live in a nation where we will not be judged by the color of our skin but by the content of our character."

That dream is under threat now, not primarily from old-school racists, but from so-called intellectuals and devious politicians imposing Critical Race Theory and its toxic ideas on our country for the sake of their own wealth and power. The Hodgetwins and BRAVE Books have a better idea: celebrate Black history, defend the American dream, and defend our future by speaking the truth now.

Mark Anthony is a former Silicon Valley Executive with Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR). Mark is now the host of the nationally syndicated radio called "The Patriot and The Preacher Show." Find out more at patriotandpreachershow.com.

Image: Brave Books