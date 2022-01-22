Biden: 3 pipelines, 3 disasters

What is it with the confused Biden and pipelines?

Disaster 1. One day one of his presidencies he signed an Executive Order closing down the Keystone pipeline, throwing thousands of Americans out of work.

Thereby, American went from being energy independent to the president begging OPEC to increase production which they refused. Result? What's the cost of filling up your vehicles, America?

Disaster 2. No sooner had he closed down Keystone than he met Putin, fell in love, and lifted the Trump sanctions on the Russian NordStream pipeline across the Baltic Sea to Europe, making Russian considerably wealthier.

Disaster 3. If Biden was concerned that Europe should be well stocked with natural gas and wants to pressure Russia, why is he now against the supply of Israeli natural gas to Europe via the EastMed Pipeline, with its triple treaty between Israel, Greece and Cyprus?

Graphic by Randam CC BY-SA 4.0 license

Flip flop Biden was for it. Now he's against it, and three countries as well as Europe, are angry with the American President.

If Biden's excuse is the environment lobby, why were they not concerned about the Russian pipeline, or a potential Turkish one. Or the Egyptian pipeline. Or the Israel-Jordan pipeline. Or all the American pipelines and refineries throughout the Middle East.

Need I go on?

Israel, Greece and Cyprus should press on. The strategic value of this connection to Europe is significantly greater than Biden's bumbling policies.

Barry Shaw, Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.