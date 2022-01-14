The end of unknown COVID fear-mongering

The risks and consequences of COVID have been globally active for over two years. With such a passage of time doctors, scientists and mathematicians are finally beginning to collect sufficient data to take the politics, posturing, and shallow reporting out of much need scientifically appropriate mitigation and treatment efforts during this COVID pandemic.

The U.S. life insurance industry is about a $900 billion industry and their business model is based entirely on understanding the very hard numbers of dynamically building actuarial tables of potential clients’ statistical probably of getting sick and dying.

Taken from a market research industry report:

The practical result of collecting and analyzing hard data of all aspects of the COVID health crisis by extremely talented mathematically gifted individuals who are most often dedicated apolitical people, working in the life insurance field, will be to take the political posturing out of the national debate about COVID.

Current much more accurate research will build out from the increasing “law of large numbers” data sets.

What Is the Law of Large Numbers? The law of large numbers, in probability and statistics, states that as a sample size grows, its mean gets closer to the average of the whole population.

I personally suspect many foolish and often counter-productive government mandated actions will quietly go away. Many nasty questions can be resolved such as vaccine effects on certain individuals with pre-existing medical conditions or age cohorts mostly the young who have very limited risk of dying yet are addressed as if they are the same as the elderly in nursing homes. Eventually as treatment modalities progress politics will leave the debate and the truth will be the truth of what works and what does not.

When the U.S. government continues to issue guidelines and recommendations about the danger of COVID, much more accurate mitigation policies programs and many medically sound treatment methods will be validated. Clarification of the statistical probability supported by hard data of deadly outcomes and transmutability of COVID results can hopefully soon avoid the very catastrophic economic and physical devastation affecting many services and industries; school attendance at all ages, airline travel, restaurants and even the cruise ship industry.

Consequently, as hard data about the real risks of potential death is determined by insurance underwriting, a lot of very onerous economic and other second order mandates will finally take the fear-mongering out of play.

For example data-driven risk-return of teachers refusing to teach at the expense of families' economic well being, when a parent has to stay home, in their shutting down school and university classrooms, will finally have practical data-driven sanity to make a frame of reference. And as a point of final satisfaction. Dr. Anthony Fauci’s making it up as he goes along will finally crash headlong into a hard-data reality.

Another potentially beneficial consequences of following increased medical knowledge, using the ever-evolving law of large numbers, will be to bring sunlight onto the U.S. military's draconian mandatory vaccine mandates that are in effect.

The “my way or the highway mandate” is truly hurting the U.S. Marine Corps. So far two Marines have died of COVID, and it has been estimated that perhaps up to 10,000 Marines will be forced out because they refuse vaccination, and so far, none have been given a religious exemption. Yet a fully vaccinated Navy surface combatant has been taken out of a deployment because of a COVID outbreak.

Thus the forced discharge of Marines under the commandant’s guidance of “readiness” rings hollow. The point is simple if the duration of being medically down is for the same period as the seasonal flu along with an extremely high probability of survival, then why destroy careers?

Ed Timperlake, was the first Assistant Secretary of Veterans Affairs when the late Secretary Edward Derwinski determined that adverse effects of Agent Orange were service connected for compensation and he created the Desert Storm registry now the Gulf War registry. He received a personal letter from President Bush for addressing the toxic effects of the Middle East battlefield. He spent many months recovering as a Marine pilot affected by Hepatitis E while serving in South East Asia.

Image: EpicTop10.com, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0