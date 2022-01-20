The authoritarians must be stopped

There can’t be a worse, more dangerous, and outright evil class of people than those who want to tell others how to think and what to do. Those who would rule you and take away your liberty do not do it “for your own good.” Ever. The Founders knew this. That is why they pushed back hard against “The Intolerable Acts. It is why they tossed tea into the harbor. It is why they eventually fought the world’s mightiest military. And it is why they so valued the Right to Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness granted to us by our Creator.

It led Patrick Henry to proclaim, “Give me liberty or give me death.”

George Washington could have been king. He declined. He also declined to serve a third term as president, desperately wanting to return to domestic life at Mount Vernon rather than continue as the most powerful man in the nation. When England’s King George III, America’s implacable enemy, heard of this he exclaimed, “If he does that, he will be the greatest man in the world.”

More than 600,000 Americans died in the Civil War that others may be free.

This is our heritage as citizens of the United States of America. And I, for one, am getting damned sick of that heritage being bastardized, twisted, denied, denigrated and mocked.

The U.S. has long been the guarantor of freedom, both at home and around the world. There is a reason why Germans rushed to the West to surrender to American troops rather than be captured by Russians. The Great Communicator, who won the Cold War that followed World War II, knew how fragile liberty is. Reagan said,

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

Do we want to, in effect, be that “one generation” that permits the extinction of freedom? Or do we want to hand it down to our children as our Founders did to us?

Because today, despite the clear, unyielding historical record, many in our own nation are calling for the destruction of capitalism and free markets… and the imposition of socialism and Marxism. Since time immemorial, The Left has been about one thing and one thing only: power.

To wit: does anybody truly believe those that want to ostracize the unvaccinated, tax them, fine them, take away their livelihoods, and confine them to “camps” really wish to do so out of concern for the unvaccinated? Or for anybody-- or anything-- else but their own power? Is this why people in need of life-saving organ transplants are being sent away if they haven’t acquiesced to the jab? Is this why those that so loudly profess deep concern for their fellow man so often make comments about those with whom they disagree like, “let them die?”

Democrats and “progressives,” and authoritarians of all stripes, have imposed their will on the rest of us for two years now, in the form of mask and vaccine mandates. At times they have told us we can’t go to work or leave our homes, have our family over for Christmas, attend church, go to weddings, visit dying relatives, or even allow more than a handful of people to grieve with us at their funerals.

What the hell, people??!!! Those that created, fought and died for this country would be equal parts stunned, devastated, repulsed, and angry if they could see it now. So much for a limited government “of, by, and for the people.”

We have let those that rule over us take away our (pursuit of) happiness and our liberty. The ultimate in taking away others’ liberty is taking away their lives. (See “let them die.”)

We must wake up from this woke nightmare and reclaim our liberty before it’s too late. Or we will sentence our descendants to perpetual servility and darkness…until the sun expires.

Photo credit: Al Dia CC BY-SA 4.0 license