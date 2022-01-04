Schumer shows the left’s desperation to build fraud into elections

Although the Democrats put most of their political capital in the Build More Communist Bill (known as the “Build Back Better Bill”), the bill that’s more important to them is actually the “For The People” Act, which has already passed in the House. If the Senate passes it, it will build into elections every type of pro-fraud procedure possible. To that end, Sen. Chuckie Schumer wrote to tell Republicans, who will be destroyed if the act passes, that they’d better pass the act or else he’ll destroy the filibuster and pass the act without them.

You may recall that, in January 2021, Sen. Mitch McConnell entered into an agreement with Schumer that raised the possibility of doing away with the filibuster. Currently, the filibuster is a rule that, when brought into play, does away with a simple majority vote in the Senate and, instead, requires a supermajority to pass a bill.

The filibuster has existed since 1806. With Democrat control over both Congress and the White House, following an election so bizarre and tainted that huge numbers of Americans believe Biden got “help” getting into the White House, the filibuster is all that stands between packing the Supreme Court, federalizing election fraud, adding D.C. and Puerto Rico as states, and Building More Communist.

The 50-50 split in the Senate, with Kamala Harris as the tie-breaker, means that Schumer is the majority leader. He offered McConnell an equal power-sharing agreement if the Senate ditched the filibuster. McConnell agreed because Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema promised they wouldn’t vote to end the filibuster. So far Manchin and Sinema have proven surprisingly resistant to Democrat efforts to force them to get on board with the Democrats’ more extreme demands. (Although, unnervingly, Manchin seems willing to have a re-do of the Build More Communist bill, which will destroy the U.S. economy.)

Image: To the assembled reporters’ delight, Schumer beat McConnell to the mic. YouTube screen grab.

As of yesterday, though, Schumer seems to believe that he can get Manchin and Sinema to betray their promise to McConnell. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have sent to the Republicans the threatening letter that he did:

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer threatened Monday to gut the filibuster if Republicans don’t back the White House’s overhaul of the nation’s voting laws. Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, wrote in a letter to colleagues that he would force a vote on changing the Senate’s long-standing rules by Jan. 17 unless Republican lawmakers help pass the partisan voting bill. “The Senate must evolve, like it has many times before,” Mr. Schumer wrote. “The Senate was designed to evolve and has evolved many times in our history. … The fight for the ballot is as old as the Republic.” Since President Biden took office last year, Democrats have been pushing an ambitious rewrite of the country’s voting laws. The bill Mr. Schumer plans to put up for a vote this month would rework campaign finance laws, expand mail-in voting and impose new restrictions on the ability of states to draw electoral districts. The bill failed in the evenly split Senate three times last year, always falling well short of the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster threshold. Democrats now are threatening to end the filibuster if Republicans don’t relinquish their opposition.

By legislating permanent election fraud through the terms of the “For the Democrats Act” (also known as the “For the People Act”), Republicans will never win another election in the foreseeable future. In other words, allowing the act to pass is suicide for Republicans and any type of conservative, constitutional politics in America. Essentially, Schumer is saying to Republicans that, if they don’t commit suicide, he’ll murder them by getting rid of the filibuster, allowing the For the Democrats Act to pass without their votes.

And what about Manchin and Sinema? According to the same Washington Times article from which I quoted, above, the news is “iffy”:

Mr. Manchin has not specified whether he is on board with the filibuster carve-out, but he has held talks with Democrats and Republicans on what changes need to be made to make the Senate operate better. In addition to Mr. Manchin, Democrats also must persuade Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to back the rules change. The Arizona Democrat has supported the filibuster and expressed skepticism about the rules change. “Sen. Sinema has asked those who want to weaken or eliminate the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation, which she supports, if it would be good for our country to do so,” said John LaBombard, the senator’s communications director. Mr. LaBombard said Ms. Sinema also believes it is “time for the Senate to publicly debate its rules, including the filibuster, so senators and all Americans can hear and fully consider such ideas, concerns, and consequences.”

Here’s a useful rule of thumb: Unless the politician is Donald Trump, never rely on a politician to keep a promise. I hope Sinema and Manchin keep their word but I’m not counting on it.